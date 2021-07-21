Genshin Impact Sakura Bloom locations guide

Looking for the Sakura Bloom locations in Genshin Impact? Now that the Genshin Impact 2.0 update is here, there's plenty to keep you busy, such as a new Archon quest and new Genshin Impact characters to an entirely new region to explore. It's a big update, so let's get into one of the most important activities you'll be taking on.

If you've successfully wished for new character, Ayaka, then you'll be hunting for Sakura Bloom, but it goes without saying that you'll need to unlock Inazuma first. But once you're there, you're all set to start farming this resource. Here are the Genshin Impact Sakura Bloom locations, as well as what it's used for.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Genshin Impact Sakura Bloom locations

You can find Sakura Bloom on Narukami, the largest of the three new islands. If you're unsure what to look for, keep an eye out for clusters of pink glowy petals floating together. This resource is dotted all over the island, but seems to be concentrated more in the northeast region. If you're still having trouble finding it, check the map above or the official interactive map .

Once you find some, you'll need an Electro-based character—such as Keqing, Razor, Fischl, or Lisa—to harvest it. Attack the floating petals with your electric-powered moves and collect your reward.