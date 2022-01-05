Where to find key sigils in Genshin Impact

Wondering where to find the key sigils in Genshin Impact? The 2.4 update is here, so whether or not you've successfully wished for Shenhe or Yun Jin , there's still plenty to do in Inazuma. Shenhe's new quest is now live, and there's a new zone beneath Watatsumi Island to explore.

Of course, if you want to get to the new Enkanomiya zone, you're going to need to complete the quest to unlock it. It isn't long, but confusing map markers might have you scratching your head when figuring out where you need to go. Luckily, I'm here to point you in the right direction to find the key sigils.

Once you get to Enkanomiya, similar to the Electroculus, you'll have to collect key sigils and use them to unlock treasure and secrets scattered across the submerged realm. The rewards and chests aren't particularly spectacular, but it's still a nice little bonus, and lets you explore the new area in-depth. That said, here's where to find Genshin Impact key sigils.

Image 1 of 2 Heart of Watatsumi key sigil cave entrance. (Image credit: miHoYo) Image 2 of 2 Fin of Watatsumi key sigil location. (Image credit: miHoYo)

How to start the Still Water's Flow quest

You pick up this quest from Tsukuyo on Watatsumi Island in Inazuma. It's automatically added to your journal when you arrive in Teyvat following the 2.4 update—providing you meet the requirements to unlock it.

You need to be at least Adventure Rank 30 and be up to date with the Archon questline. This doesn't include the newly added 'The Crane Returns on the Wind', but you'll need to have completed Chapter 2: Act 3: Omnipresence Over Mortals. The world quest The Moon-Bathed Deep, found on Watatsumi Island, is the last requirement.

Where to find the remaining Genshin Impact key sigils

Once the Still Water's Flow quest has been unlocked, head to Watatsumi Island to speak to Tsukuyo. She'll task you with finding the remaining key sigils needed to unlock Enkanomiya. Three are already active, and you need to find the last two.

Heart of Watatsumi

The quest marker for this key sigil is a little misleading—it shows that it's in the ocean off the eastern coast of Watatsumi when it's actually inside a cave. Head to the waypoint in the southeast corner of the island, then follow the land north, staying on top of the cliff.

Once you reach the area shown on the map above, glide down to a ledge to find the cave entrance on the left-hand side. Defeat the enemies here and grab the first key sigil from the highlighted area on the circular platform.

Fin of Watatsumi

This key sigil is much easier to locate. Travel to the waypoint in the northern area of Watatsumi, then head to the quest marker on the small island to the north of the main island. Defeat the three enemies here and grab the sigil from where it's perched on the rock.

Shrine locations. (Image credit: miHoYo)

Where to find Genshin Impact key sigils in Enkanomiya

Once you activate the two remaining shrines and talk to Tsukuyo, you can head down into the depths. You'll have to work your way through the Serpent's Bowels area, but then you'll get to Enkanomiya proper.

One of the key mechanics in this new area are the key sigils you just used in that quest. There are five types of key sigil scattered across Enkanomiya in a similar way to Electroculus, and you'll spot a marker on your mini-map when you get close to any of them. These key sigils are used to unlock seals of the same design that you'll find throughout the new region. Walk up and activate them, use the corresponding sigil to unlock them, and a chest will appear.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

As with any of the game's other collectibles, Genshin Impact key sigil locations can be found on miHoYo's official interactive map of Enkanomiya. It's definitely worth collecting them beforehand if you want to be able to claim the key sigil treasures whenever you come across them.

Also, it's worth considering that some seals only appear during White Night or Ever Night, the two different states of Enkanomiya that can be unlocked once you get to the big lighthouse at the centre of the map. You can tell the ones that appear in White Night, as there will be a glowing aura around their location when you're in Ever Night. Simply change it back, and you'll be able to activate them.