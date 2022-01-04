What to expect from the Genshin Impact 2.4 update

Looking for details on the Genshin Impact 2.4 update? It doesn't seem that long ago that we ushered in version 2.3, but with the new update only hours away, you might be wondering what to expect as you log in to Teyvat in the coming days.

As usual, you can expect new playable characters and banner re-runs for a couple of the older heroes. The upcoming update also introduces a new zone to explore in the Inazuma region and a new Archon quest. So if you're ready to find out more, here's what we know about the Genshin Impact 2.4 update and its release date.

The Genshin Impact 2.4 release date is January 5. The new banners will go live on the same day, giving you the chance to wish for Xiao, Shenhe, or Yun Jin.

Characters

Genshin Impact 2.4 characters

There are two new playable characters and two characters returning with banner re-runs during the 2.4 update. The first two banners arrive at the same time as the update on January 5, while the third banner is expected in the second half of 2.4. Here are the characters you can expect to see:

Shenhe

This five-star Cryo polearm wielder has been taken on as a disciple by the Cloud Retainer. You can wish for her during the banner 'The Transcendent One Returns', alongside Yun Jin, Ningguang, and Chongyun.

Yun Jin

Another polearm user, this four-star Geo hero, is the Yun-Han Opera Troupe director in Liyue. You can wish for her during Shenhe's banner 'The Transcendent One Returns' and Xiao's 'Invitation to Mundane Life' wish event.

Xiao

This five-star Anemo character also uses a polearm, and he's been around (almost) since the beginning. His banner 'Invitation to Mundane Life' goes live with the 2.4 update on January 5. You can also get Yun Jin, Ningguang, and Chongyun from the same event wish.

Ganyu

This five-star Cryo character uses a bow, making her the odd one out in the lineup. Secretary to the Liyue Qixing, Ganyu first arrived as a playable character in January 2021. If you're hoping to snag her for your team, her banner 'Adrift in the Harbor' is expected to arrive in the second half of version 2.4, towards the end of the month. Xingqiu, Beidou , and Yanfei are also part of her event wish.

Map

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Genshin Impact 2.4: New area, Enkanomiya

We're staying in Inazuma for the 2.4 update, but there's a whole new zone to explore within the region. You can get a quick glimpse of the area in the trailer above.

You need to reach Adventure Rank 30 to unlock the new area and have completed the Archon quest 'Chapter 2: Act 3: Omnipresence Over Mortals' and the world quests 'The Still Water's Flow' and 'The Moon-Bathed Deep' to unlock it.