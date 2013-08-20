Popular

Gamescom 2013: all the stories from day one

By

Gamescom hasn't officially started yet, but even though the doors are closed, the big players decided to show off some games anyway. Possibly in a smelly old shack out the back. Between their excitable gibber, and the pre-announcements being excreted through the interwireless digiclouds, we've already gleaned plenty of info about The Future of Electronic Computer Gaming.

Here's your round-up of the first day's PC news.

