Games goes head to head at the Music Week Sync Awards 2018

Every year the Sync Awards celebrates the best in film, TV and games music syncing. This year's ceremony takes place tonight, October 18, in the Grand Connaught Rooms in London, and a few big games are in competition.

Since Epic put Mad World over a Gears of War trailer game marketing hasn't quite been the same. Pairing the right tune with a trailer has become a skill in itself. In the best trailer category Metro Exodus' use of Massive Attack pits it against an unlikely competitor: Football Manager, which is up for an award for the use of This Moment. Here's the full category:

Metro Exodus—Angel by Massive Attack

Football Manager—This Moment by Blossoms & Chase & Status

Onrush—Crevasse by The Qemists

The Crew 2—Fire by Barns Courney

Pro Evolution 2019—Ready or Not by Gizzle

Fallout 76—Take me Home, Country Roads by Copilot Music + Sound

Assassin's Creed Origins—You Want it Darker by Leonard Cohen

Fallout has to have it right? We'll find out later tonight. Find out more about the event at the Sync Awards 2018 official site.