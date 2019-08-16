The best G-Sync Compatible FreeSync monitors for 2019

When you're looking for one of the best G-Sync Compatible FreeSync monitors, it's important (maybe obviously) to remember exactly what we're talking about. Back in January, at CES, Nvidia announced its 'G-Sync Compatible' program. This saw the company set out to test "every async monitor the world has made," in order to get a handle on exactly what models would and can work in conjunction with its own G-Sync adaptive sync technology. After evaluating 400 monitors, 12 passed. All of them were FreeSync displays. However, as of right now, a little over 20 FreeSync monitors are now certified for G-Sync by Nvidia:

Therefore, it is possible—on those monitors in particular—to enable the technology in the Nvidia Control Panel and make these the best G-Sync-compatible FreeSync monitors going. That way, whether you have one of the best graphics cards from Nvidia or AMD plugged into your rig, you don't have to rely on the software-based vertical sync, or v-sync, options which are often plagued by input lag and microstuttering .

Of course, as you may know already, you don't have to own a G-Sync certified FreeSync monitor in order to tick the 'Enable G-Sync, G-Sync Compatible' box against Nvidia's judgement. You could just do it and see what happens. In fact, Nvidia has intentionally given us the choice to 'enable G-Sync manually for your FreeSync monitor,' even if it hasn't been officially vetted. But once you do it, there's no telling what kind of instability will ensue. So, there's a warning.

And so your best bet is to aim for one of the best G-Sync Compatible FreeSync monitors out in wild that have are Nvidia-approved. Complete with specs, pricing and the crux of our impressions, read on to experience the luxuries of G-Sync minus the exorbitant cost of a native G-Sync panel.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: AOC) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: AOC) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: AOC) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: AOC) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: AOC)

1. AOC G2590FX

Nigh bezel-less beauty on a great panel

Screen size: 24.5-inch | Panel type: TN | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Response time: 1ms | Refresh rate: 144Hz | Weight: 9.26 lbs

Narrow frame

92% sRGB color gamutEmpty List

Poor viewing angles

Although it does use a TN panel, notorious for its inferior viewing angles and color reproduction, the AOC G2590FX is an affordable path to high frame rate gaming on an almost borderless display. With a refresh rate of 144Hz and an agile 1ms response time, this 25-inch monitor can show off frames fast as your GPU can squeeze them out, no jaggies or input lag permitted.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: BenQ) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: BenQ) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: BenQ) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: BenQ)

2. BenQ Zowie XL2740

A quality option from BenQ

Screen size: 27-inch | Panel type: TN | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Response time: 1ms | Refresh rate: 240Hz | Weight: 19 lbs

Exceptional refresh rate

Easy to navigate interface

Frivolous blind flaps

It might look a little bizarre because of its removable "tactical shield" blinders on either side of the display, but rest assured, the BenQ Zowie XL2740 works like a dream for aspiring esports legends. Not only does it have a blisteringly fast 240Hz refresh rate, but it also eliminates much of the hassle of navigating menus by way of a remote 'S-Switch' mechanism.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Acer) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Acer) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Acer) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Acer)

3. Acer ED273 Abidpx

Keeping it curvy and affordable

Screen size: 27-inch | Panel type: VA | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Response time: 4ms | Refresh rate: 144Hz | Weight: 10.14 lbs

Affordable price tag

Wide viewing anglesEmpty List

Middling response times

For those who prefer screen that take the shape of our peripheral vision, the Acer ED273 Abidpx leverages a fast and fluid vertical alignment, or VA, panel. So while its response times can't quite keep up with those of the aforementioned TN displays, its viewing angles are suited for the enhanced field of view ushered in by the advent of curvaceous frames.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: ASUS) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: ASUS) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: ASUS) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: ASUS) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: ASUS)

4. ASUS MG278Q

Excellence in 1440p

Screen size: 27-inch | Panel type: TN | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 2560 x 1440 | Response time: 1ms | Refresh rate: 144Hz | Weight: 16.87 lbs

Sweet spot of 1440p resolution

Very fast speeds

A little bit pricey for what it offers

If you prefer to game at the sweet spot of 1440p while quietly awaiting 4K monitors to be come further refined and more affordable, then the ASUS MG278Q is your best pick here. This screen will offer you high-grade gaming speeds in terms of its response rate and refresh rate, but won't offer wide viewing angles. The bang for buck ratio is not sky high here, but it'll be a quality 1440p G-Sync compatible monitor if that's what your setup demands.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Acer) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Acer) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Acer) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Acer) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Acer)

5. Acer Nitro XV273K

The best 4K option

Screen size: 27-inch | Panel type: IPS | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Response time: 1ms | Refresh rate: 144Hz | Weight: 9.94 lbs

4K resolution

Good HDR

IPS panel

High price tag

This is only down at number 5 because it's by far the priciest on the list. But the Acer Nitro XV273K goes a long way to justify that price offering a quality 4K HDR IPS-panel monitor that's G-Sync compatible. Backing those top headline specs are genuinely speedy response times (1ms) and refresh rates (144Hz)—not an easy thing to achieve on a 4K resolution. You wouldn't regret going for this monitor and it comes from a trusted manufacturer at that.