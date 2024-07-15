RTX 4090 gaming PCs and even the RTX 4090 itself are starting to drop in price—and these are the best Prime Day deals I've found so far

Well, it's been a long run of astonishing prices for the RTX 4090—and gaming PCs featuring Nvidia's monster GPU—but this Amazon Prime Day we're just starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Prime Day itself doesn't technically kick off until tomorrow, but as veterans of the sales will tell you, the good deals start a lot earlier than that.

We've already got a head start on the discounts on our Amazon Prime Day PC gaming deals page, and I'm pleased to report that the price drops are already well underway. As a result, I've already found some great deals on machines featuring Nvidia's most powerful gaming GPU, and even an RTX 4090 itself for MSRP.

Merciful mana from the heavens if you ask me, as while none of these deals could truly be called cheap, what you're getting is still the fastest gaming graphics card you can buy today, for a fair bit less than you'd find it a mere week ago.

Nvidia's next-generation Blackwell GPUs are still yet to be announced. But even once the latest Nvidia cards are here, the RTX 4090 is still going to be a performance monster. It's always been a very pricey component, but what you get for your money is immense power—and a card that'll still be tearing through the latest games for years to come.

Gigabyte RTX 4090 | 24 GB GDDR6X | 16,384 CUDA Cores | 2,520 MHz boost | $1,599.99 at Newegg

RTX 4090 pricing is still silly money, but at least with this card, you're getting it at MSRP. What with all the export ban nonsense, the RTX 4090 was way up over $2,000 for a time. Now it's back down to something vaguely sane. And it's still by far the fastest graphics card on the planet. Or off it, for that matter. RTX 4090 price check: Amazon $1,738 | Best Buy $1,738 | Walmart $1,629.99

Let's start off with the RTX 4090 itself. We've seen prices for Nvidia's top-of-the-range card go up to quite frankly astronomical figures, and while it's got a staggering amount of power in one single component, at $2,000 and up it really wasn't worth it—not at least compared to the slightly more sensible (although still high) prices you'd pay for an RTX 4080 or RTX 4080 Super.

Here though, is a Gigabyte model for MSRP. The Gigabyte RTX 4090 Windforce V2 24G is available at Newegg for $1,600, and for that price, it's much more tempting. 24 GB of VRAM, 16,384 cores and a 2,520 MHz core clock makes the RTX 4090 a GPU that'll still be kicking out high frame rates for some time to come, and this tri-fan model should stay plenty cool under load to make sure you get every last drop of performance out of this mighty card.

A word of warning though: make sure your power supply is up to the task before pulling the trigger. Nvidia recommends at least an 850 W unit for the RTX 4090, but to be more safe than sorry I'd suggest a 1000 W model from a reputable manufacturer, just to give you plenty of overhead for your other components.

So there's the card itself, at the money it was supposed to be sold at many moons ago. But if you're thinking about putting down serious cash for serious performance, it's worth thinking about buying a machine with all the high-end components to go with that high-end card.

ABS Kaze Aqua | Core i9 13900K | RTX 4090 | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 2 TB SSD | $3,699 $2,899 at Newegg (save $800)

RTX 4090 machines are still hugely expensive, but this is the cheapest well-specced version we've seen in a while. You might still have to pay a pretty penny, but what you're getting here is the fastest gaming GPU you can currently buy in conjunction with a mega-fast i9 13900K and a healthy dose of DDR5. There's 2 TB of storage, too, which should give you plenty of room for a load of games and files.

Like this one, for example. An RTX 4090 can be hamstrung by slower components around it, but here you should have no such worries. This ABS Kaze Aqua has at its heart the Intel Core i9 13900K, a massively powerful 24-core monster with a 5.8 GHz max turbo frequency, and that should really allow this PC to fly through just about any task you can throw at it.

Pair that with 32 GB of DDR5 6000, and what you have here is a chain of components that can really deliver the whole top-performance package and one that's worthy of an RTX 4090. It's also got a 1000 W PSU, for plenty of delicious electricity to feed those high-spec components.

This whole rig (including 2 TB Gen 4 SSD) is currently available for $2,900 at Newegg. That's a good $100-$200 cheaper than almost every RTX 4090 machine I've seen this year. One thing's for sure: even once the new Nvidia cards are here, this system is still going to be very high up in the rankings of top-end PC performance.

Acer Gaming desktop | Core i9 13900KF | RTX 4090 | 32 GB DDR5-4400 | 1 TB SSD | 2 TB HDD $4,499.99 $2,799.99 at Newegg (save $1,700)

This is simply the cheapest RTX 4090 machine we've seen in quite a while, although there are a couple of drawbacks. The DDR5 is on the slower side, and it's only got a 1 TB SSD (with a 2 TB HDD for backups), but it's still a lower price than you'd expect for a GPU/CPU combo that can take on all comers.

Finally though, what if you're looking to buy an RTX 4090 gaming PC for quite simply the cheapest price you can find right now? Well, then you'll be looking at this Acer RTX 4090 gaming PC for $2,800.

This features the Intel Core i9 13900KF, 32 GB of DDR5, and that all-important RTX 4090, all for $100 less than the ABS above. So what's the catch?

Well, for a start it's only got a 1 TB SSD, paired in this case with a 2 TB HDD. Yep, a mechanical hard drive in what is otherwise a top-spec machine. Why, I'm really not quite sure, but if all you really need extra drive space for beyond 1 TB is plain old file storage, not nippy read/write speeds, I suppose it'll do.

You could of course grab a cheap 2 TB SSD from our Amazon Prime Day SSD deals page, and given that the NVMe drive speeds here aren't listed, that may be the best move. Of course, though, that may push your costs above the ABS Kaze Aqua.

The other downside is the RAM speed. It's DDR5, at least, but only 4400 MT/s. That's a bit on the slow side by modern DDR5 standards, although to be honest in real-world usage you're unlikely to see much difference.

Those caveats aside, this is still a very high-end machine, with the fastest GPU you can currently buy and a processor more than capable of keeping up with it, for $2,800. You also get a 1,200 W Platinum-rated PSU, which should have no trouble supplying juice to those power-sapping components.

It's still not cheap by most standards, I'll grant you. But after all this time banging our heads against the brick wall that was RTX 4090 pricing, these three deals prove that change is finally in the air.