Here's where to find The Orchard in Fortnite

Where is The Orchard in Fortnite? The game's Week 7 Trick Shot challenges are underway and one of those challenges requires you to consume Fortnite apples at The Orchard. Seems easy enough, assuming you know the location of the Fortnite Orchard. If not, don't worry, we've got you covered.

The Orchard isn't a named location on the map so if you don't know where to look, it can be a bit tricky to find. But, luckily, we're here to help you with the precise directions so you know exactly where to launch yourself from the Battle Bus and get yourself some tangy nourishment.

And, if you have more week 7 challenges to get done, we're on hand to help you out with those, too. That includes finding this week's dancing spots: the Fortnite Pipeman, Hayman, and Timber Tent locations. And, when that's dispensed with, you've got to track down the seventh elusive letter based on the latest loading screen; here's where to track down the Fortnite hidden T letter location.

Fortnite The Orchard location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll find The Orchard north of Frenzy Farm, pretty much directly on the grid line between F2 and F3. As the name of this area suggests, it's a spot with plenty of tall trees around, with those delicious red fruits at their base. It certainly rests on more lush ground than the arid farm that borders it.

Once you've made your way to the area, search around for red apples beneath these trees. The apples give you a small amount of health when consumed, so if you've parachuted straight to this area unharmed, a simple of way to taking damage so you can use them is to build up to the trees and jump to the ground. While it's painful, it's worth it for your latest batch of weekly rewards.