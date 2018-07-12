Everything in Fortnite's Season 5 battle pass

VIDEO: All the skins, sprays, emotes, and toys in the Fortnite Season 5 battle pass

Fortnite Season 5 is here, bringing with it new biomes, new places of interest and a neat wee four-person All Terrain Kart.

The cinematic for the new season gives us some context to what all the rifts are that have popped up throughout the map. It seems that they connect our world, the world of Fortnite, and a few other fantasy realms that bring a variety of items to the Season 5 battle pass, including new skins, sprays, emotes, and toys.

Here’s a breakdown of how all it works and everything you can earn:

How much does the Battle Pass Cost?

Just like Season 4, Season 5 features another Battle Pass, a pre-paid package that gives players a list of various challenges and access to exclusive cosmetics that are unlocked as you progress. The Battle Pass also features XP bonuses and various V-Buck amounts as rewards for playing. The Season 5 Pass costs 950 V-Bucks which is slightly less than $10, although you’ll need to spend the full ten if you’re purchasing V-Bucks directly from Epic.

What is Season 5’s theme?

After a bit of viral marketing with the Durr Burger and various Llamas finding their way into the real world, Season 5 has been revealed to be a mishmash theme dubbed ‘Worlds Collide.’ It has a range of cosmetic sets including items from a beach day, Norse mythology, the military, and a few others.

Here’s everything you can earn in the Season 5 Battle Pass:

Purchasing the Battle Pass automatically unlocks both the Huntress and Dive skins alongside a series of challenges that give you additional items, like back bling, once completed.

Skins

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Emotes

Image 1 of 9 Image 2 of 9 Image 3 of 9 Image 4 of 9 Image 5 of 9 Image 6 of 9 Image 7 of 9 Image 8 of 9 Image 9 of 9

Toys

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Contrails

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Gliders

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Loading screens

Image 1 of 9 Image 2 of 9 Image 3 of 9 Image 4 of 9 Image 5 of 9 Image 6 of 9 Image 7 of 9 Image 8 of 9 Image 9 of 9

Sprays

Image 1 of 12 Image 2 of 12 Image 3 of 12 Image 4 of 12 Image 5 of 12 Image 6 of 12 Image 7 of 12 Image 8 of 12 Image 9 of 12 Image 10 of 12 Image 11 of 12 Image 12 of 12

Icons