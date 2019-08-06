Fortnite Rumble Royale missions: every challenge and reward

The Fortnite Rumble Royale mission rewards will net you a fancy new pair of harvesting "Fang Saws" as well as a new style for the X-Lord skin, but it's going to take some work to get there.
Thankfully, you've got us, and we've listed out every challenge, as well as every available prestige mission challenge for easy reference.
Fortnite Rumble Royale missions
Obviously, remember that any of these challenges will only work in the team rumble mode. You'll have to finish challenges higher on the list to unlock ones lower down.
Most challenges are fairly simple and easy to complete through pure attrition. Just keep playing and you'll finish most of the normal missions without trouble.
|Mission
|Requirement
|Play matches of Team Rumble with at least one elimination
|5 total
|Win a match of Team Rumble
|3 total
|Assist teammates with eliminations in Team Rumble
|20 total
|Build structures with the X-Lord Outfit in Team Rumble
|200 total
|Damage opponents in a single match of Team Rumble
|500 total
|Eliminate opponents less than 5m away in Team Rumble
|5 total
|Search Supply Drops in Team Rumble
|5 total
More Fortnite season X guides
Fortnite Rumble Royale Prestige missions
Prestige missions require a bit more focus, but you'll likely take care of them through attrition as well. Just make sure you're wearing the X-Lord outfit when necessary.
|Mission
|Requirement
|Eliminate opponents in a single match of Team Rumble
|3 total
|Eliminate opponents father than 100m away in Team Rumble
|3 total
|Assist teammates with eliminations in a single match of Team Rumble
|5 total
|Deal damage to different opponents without respawning in Team Rumble
|3 total
|Search Chests with the X-Lord outfit in Team Rumble
|20 total
|Headshot damage in Team Rumble
|1,000 total
|Search Supply drops in a single match of Team Rumble
|3 total
Fortnite Rumble Royale mission rewards
Complete all Rumble Royale battle pass challenges
Complete all Rumble Royale prestige challenges