TheGrefg shatters Twitch record with more than 2 million viewers during Fortnite skin reveal

Spanish streamer TheGrefg has gone and shattered a Twitch record for concurrent viewers, reaching the lofty heights of more than 2 million viewers for his Fortnite skin reveal stream.

As of 1:18 pm PST, David "TheGrefg" Martinez has reached a total of 2,390,000 concurrent viewers. Funny enough, Martinez reached that goal before even showing his Fortnite skin, saying he was waiting for some image assets from Epic Games. TheGrefg is getting his own Fortnite skin as part of the Fortnite Icon Series, which has allowed some of the internet's biggest streamers and personalities to be immortalized in the battle royale world.

Ninja, the blue-haired Fortnite wunderkind himself, previously held Twitch's record at 667,000 viewers. U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently came close with a peak of 420,000 viewers during her Among Us stream in October. Martinez's new record also easily breaks esports league ELEAGUE TV's previous record of 1.1 million total viewers.

Thank you @FortniteGame community for breaking yet again another record! Congrats to @TheGrefg for being the one to do it! I’m not crying at all. Not at all.January 11, 2021

Other top streamers who've been inducted into the Icon Series include the likes of Loserfruit, Lachlan, DJ Marshmello, hip-hop artist Travis Scott, and Major Lazer.

And here's theGrefg's very own Fortnite skin.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite data miner HYPEX also managed to snag a short video of TheGrefg's emote.

It also appears that TheGrefg's skin is reactive, giving it an electrically charged look.

The Grefg's Skin will be reactive! pic.twitter.com/opPkZKQCOHJanuary 11, 2021

How to get the Grefg Fortnite skin

TheGrefg and Epic have yet to announce full details on when his Icon Series skin will debut in Fortnite. Odds are it'll be sold as a package in the ballpark of 2,000 V-bucks, similar to previous Icon Series skins. We'll be sure to update this post as soon as more details become available.

Don't forget to check out our Fortnite guides and news for more.