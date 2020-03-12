Fortnite Season 2 Champion Series: Everything we know

When is the Fortnite FNCS duos series? Epic has officially announced the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Champion Series, and the competitive tournament will run through the course of the season, giving top-tier players the chance to prove their worth in a series of battle royale matches for big prizes. But you won't be doing it alone.

With this breakdown I'll be going through the prize pool, rules of engagement, and when the competition properly kicks off. Here's everything you need to know about the new FNCS duos series 2020.

Fortnite FNCS 2020 will be duos with two tournament tracks

You'll need to find a friend to play with you during this season's Champion Series. Just make sure you're able to coordinate well enough with them. No relying on larger squads this time.

Also, Season 2's Champion Series will divide players between PC players and everybody else. Sounds good by us. That means there's no need to rely on players on console or mobile, and certainly no cross-platform play.

According to Epic: "During FNCS, each week’s event will send the top scoring duos players per server region through to the Season Finals. They will be joined by the highest ranked duos players on the overall Series leaderboard across the entire season."

In terms of scoring, you'll need to reach the Champion League in Fortnite's Arena mode to qualify for FNCS. That means you'll need:

Champion League Division I: 6,000 - 11,999 Hype Points

Champion League Division II: 12,000 - 15,999 Hype Points

Champion League Division III: 16,000 Hype or higher, you maniac.

It's worth noting that just because you don't have 6,000 Hype Points doesn't mean you can't compete in one of Fortnite's competitive modes. You'll just be in a different league. FNCS is strictly for Champion League players, though.

If you don't like reading, here's a video from Epic describing the tournament.

When does FNCS 2020 start?

Season 2's FNCS begins on March 20, 2020. A warm-up period will run from March 13-15.

Fortnite Season 2 Champion Series rules

Here's what your final match position means in terms of points:

Victory Royale: 10 Points

2nd-5th: 7 Points

6th-10th: 5 Points

11th-15th: 3 Points

Elimination: 1 Point

These are the series points awarded to every duo team at the conclusion of each week's round three window:

1st: 500

2nd: 476

3rd: 452

4th: 428

5th: 408

6th: 386

7th: 363

8th: 350

9th: 332

10th: 316

11th-15th: 300

16th-20th: 284

21st-25th: 270

270 26th-50th: 244

You must be at least 13 years old to participate in FNCS. Any player younger than 18 years old must have a parent's permission to participate.

FNCS duo prize pool: stage one

These stage one prizes, exclusive to PC players, are split evenly among the two winners. Here are all the prizes by rank for each territory:

Weekly event prizes: Europe

1st: $5,000

2nd: $4,500

3rd: $4,000

4th: $3,500

5th: $3,000

6th: $2,400

7th: $2,100

8th: $1,800

9th: $1,500

10th: $1,200

11-15th: $1,000

16-20th: $700

21-25th: $500

26-50th: $400

Weekly event prizes: NA East

1st: $4,500

2nd: $4,200

3rd: $3,500

4th: $2,750

5th: $2,400

6th: $2,000

7th: $1,400

8th: $1,200

9th: $1,000

10th: $800

11th-15th: $600

16th-20th: $500

21st-25th: $400

Weekly event prizes: NA West

1st: $3,000

2nd: $2,400

3rd: $1,500

4th: $1,100

5th: $1,000

6th: $900

7th: $800

8th: $700

9th: $600

10th: $500

Weekly event prizes: Brazil

1st: $3,000

2nd: $2,400

3rd: $1,500

4th: $1,100

5th: $1,000

6th: $900

7th: $800

8th: $700

9th: $600

10th: $500

Weekly event prizes: Asia

1st: $1,130

2nd: $800

3rd: $750

4th: $650

5th: $600

6th: $550

7th: $500

8th: $450

9th: $420

10th: $400

Weekly event prizes: OCE

1st: $1,130

2nd: $800

3rd: $750

4th: $650

5th: $600

6th: $550

7th: $500

8th: $450

9th: $420

10th: $400

Weekly event prizes: Middle East

1st: $1,130

2nd: $800

3rd: $750

4th: $650

5th: $600

6th: $550

7th: $500

8th: $450

9th: $420

10th: $400

FNCS duos prize pool: stage two

Season finals event prizes: Europe

1st: $70,000

2nd: $60,000

3rd: $55,200

4th: $45,000

5th: $40,000

6th: $30,000

7th: $26,000

8th: $22,000

9th: $18,000

10th: $14,000

11-15th: $7,000

16-25th: $4,000

26-50th: $3,000

51-200th: $1,800

Season finals event prizes: NA East

1st: $44,000

2nd: $37,000

3rd: $34,000

4th: $28,000

5th: $25,000

6th: $18,000

7th: $16,000

8th: $13,500

9th: $11,300

10th: $8,700

11-15th: $4,300

16-25th: $2,500

26-50th: $2,000

51-200th: $1,120

Season finals event prizes: NA West

1st: $17,500

2nd: $15,000

3rd: $13,800

4th: $11,200

5th: $10,000

6th: $7,500

7th: $6,500

8th: $5,500

9th: $4,500

10th: $3,500

11-15th: $1,750

16-25th: $1,000

26-50th: $750

51-200th: $450

Season finals event prizes: Brazil

1st: $17,500

2nd: $15,000

3rd: $13,800

4th: $11,200

5th: $10,000

6th: $7,500

7th: $6,500

8th: $5,500

9th: $4,500

10th: $3,500

11-15th: $1,750

16-25th: $1,000

26-50th: $750

51-200th: $450

Season finals event prizes: Asia

1st: $10,000

2nd: $9,000

3rd: $8,000

4th: $7,000

5th: $6,000

6th: $5,000

7th: $4,000

8th: $3,000

9th: $2,300

10th: $1,700

11-15th: $1,000

16-25th: $650

26-50th: $500

51-100th: $400

Season finals event prizes: OCE

1st: $10,000

2nd $9,000

3rd: $8,000

4th: $7,000

5th: $6,000

6th: $5,000

7th: $4,000

8th: $3,000

9th $2,300

10th: $1,700

11-15th: $1,000

16-25th: $650

26-50th: $500

51-100th: $400

Season finals event prizes: Middle East