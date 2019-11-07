I can be your angel or your devil with this new Fortnite skin bundle

Are you a dark and edgy Fortnite player? As in tune with the Dark Lord as you are with this season's meta? Good news: You can now express your inner black with the new Darkfire Bundle.

The Darkfire Bundle comes with three new skin styles you probably recognize from past skins. Shadow Ark is a blackened version of the Ark skin, Molten Omen is a flame-infused version of the original Omen skin, and Dark Power Chord is an even goth-ier version of the already pretty gothic Power Chord skin.

The bundle also comes with three new weapon wraps that give your weapons a new look. There's a shimmering purple wrap, an icy-looking wrap, and a fiery wrap.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The coolest bits of extra, though are definitely the back bling items. You get three in this bundle: The Shadow Ark's wings, Dark Power Chord's Dark Six String guitar, or Omen's lava-infused cape.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Three new harvesting pickaxes join the bunch, too, and they follow a similar style. I'm really digging the Dark Strikers pickaxe for the purple rune designs on its side.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You also get the Unification emote, which makes your character do a sort of ballet tippy toe dance. Very grim stuff.

The whole Darkfire Bundle is going to cost you a whopping $30, or €25. For PC players, you can buy it in the in-game store, but if you've got a friend or family member who plays more on console, you can also buy the bundle in your local brick and mortar store.

If you need more Fortnite guides, you can count on PC Gamer to always be there. Stuck on that Alter Ego mission? Here's how to find letters F, O, R, and T for starters. We've also rounded up the best Fortnite skins for your gawking pleasure. And if you're looking for something to do beyond the usual shootin' and lootin' in battle royale, check out our favorite Fortnite creative codes.