Where is Fort Crumpet in Fortnite?

Fort Crumpet is one of many Fortnite locations where you can find color bottles to customize your Paint-a-Toona skin. At Fort Crumpet, you'll find the Red Knight's "Crimson Knight" color bottles, which will give your Toona Fish a brilliant red color scheme.

Where is Fort Crumpet? It's one of Fortnite's longer-standing locations, introduced at the start of Fortnite Chapter 2.

You'll recognize it as the rundown military fort in the northwest part of the map. Check out the map below.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you get there, you're looking for three red color bottles spread around the area. The image below highlights each bottles location, with detailed descriptions further below.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fort Crumpet color bottle 1: Near the east entrance.

Fort Crumpet color bottle 2: South side of Fort Crumpet, in a hallway.

Fort Crumpet color bottle 3: On the second floor of the central fort building.

Once you've collected all the color bottles, you can go back to the Paint-a-Toona Fish page on the battle pass menu and unlock the Crimson Knight colors. Keep in mind that you'll need enough rainbow ink to fully unlock the color scheme.

