What is the FIFA TOTW for week 5?

What is the FIFA 20 TOTW 5? After a busy international break, plenty of players have made a name for themselves as they pulled on their national strip. As nations clashed, we were lucky enough to see some different stars we'd normally see week in/week out in the elite club leagues.

There was a fair share of high-scoring fixtures as some national minnows received their semi-regular hiding. England bounced back from their shock 2-1 defeat to the Czech Republic to smash a poor Bulgarian side 6-1, so we could well be getting a English forward in the FIFA 20 TOTW 5. John McGinn and Romelu Lukaku both picked up goals against San Marino, so we may see them in the FIFA 20 TOTW, too. But, that said, does that even really count? Anyway, let's get to the big winners of the weekly simulated football prize.

FIFA 20 TOTW 5

Sadly we're still waiting for the FIFA 20 TOTW 5 lineup, as EA seem to be revealing the names later than their usual time of Wednesday 3pm UK time. Naturally, keep checking back to this page for all the latest TOTW information.

Below we've put together a list of the previous TOTW; how many of last wee's special cards did you collect for your Ultimate Team?

Previous TOTW

Starting 11

GK: Hradecky (Bayer Leverkusen) - 85

LB: Nelson Semedo (Barcelona) - 84

CB: Nicola Pallois (Bordeaux) - 82

CB: Lewis Dunk (Brighton) - 82

CM: Marco Verratti (PSG) - 87

CAM: Alejandro Gomez (Atalanta) - 86

CAM: Steven Bergwijn (PSV) - 84

CDM: Jorginho (Chelsea) - 85

ST: Paulo Dybala (Juventus) - 89

ST: Ciro Immobile (Torino) - 87

ST: Alassane Plea (Borussia Monchengladbach) - 84

Subs

GK: Antor Fernandez (Levante) - 81

LB: Theo Hernandez (Milan) - 81

RB: Ricardo Rodriguez (Milan) - 81

CDM: Florian Grillitsch (Hoffenheim) - 82

CAM: Florent Mollet (Creteil) - 82

ST: Wesley Moraes (Aston Villa) - 82

ST: Jermain Defoe (Rangers) - 81

Reserves

RWB: Adama Traore (Wolves) - 80

ST: Adis Jahovic (Yeni Malatyaspor) - 79

ST: Libor Kozak (Sparta Prague) - 79

ST: Abdoulaye Sane - (Sochaux-Montbéliard) 75

ST: Rafal Kujawa (Lodz) - 72