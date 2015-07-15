Popular

Fallout 4 to be showcased at EB Expo in Sydney

By

Fallout 4 header 2

Bethesda was generous with its Fallout 4 reveal last month, but when can we expect to see more ahead of its November 10 release date? If you're Australian, EB Expo will showcase the game between October 2 and 4 in Sydney. I don't know what will be shown, but Bethesda usually offers a generous slice of gameplay footage at conventions. I wouldn't rest my hopes on actual hands-on time with the game, though.

EB Expo will showcase a bunch of other games as well, from publishers including Activision, Bandai Namco, Square Enix, Ubisoft, Electronic Arts and Warner Bros. Games. The Division, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Star Wars: Battlefront and Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 count among the actual games to appear on the floor, with more to be confirmed after Gamescom. Tickets are available on the EB Expo website.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian Editor. He loves masochistic platformers but lacks the skill and grace to complete them. He has four broken keyboards hidden under his desk, filed between an emergency six-pack of Reschs and five years worth of XXL promotional t-shirts. He stares out the window a lot.
See comments