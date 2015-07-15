Fallout 4 to be showcased at EB Expo in Sydney

Bethesda was generous with its Fallout 4 reveal last month, but when can we expect to see more ahead of its November 10 release date? If you're Australian, EB Expo will showcase the game between October 2 and 4 in Sydney. I don't know what will be shown, but Bethesda usually offers a generous slice of gameplay footage at conventions. I wouldn't rest my hopes on actual hands-on time with the game, though.

EB Expo will showcase a bunch of other games as well, from publishers including Activision, Bandai Namco, Square Enix, Ubisoft, Electronic Arts and Warner Bros. Games. The Division, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Star Wars: Battlefront and Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 count among the actual games to appear on the floor, with more to be confirmed after Gamescom. Tickets are available on the EB Expo website.