Elden Ring appears on Steam

Lo, and one of the major games of 2022 hath appeared on Steam.

We didn't have any indication that Elden Ring would be an Epic exclusive. In fact, looking back at the exciting E3 trailer, you can notice (behind all of the decayed monuments and many-limbed monsters) that the trailer footage ended with the Steam logo sitting beside a garden of other platform emblems. So we knew in June, certainly, that it would be coming to Steam. Case closed.

Still, in this continued era of Epic paying hundreds of millions to secure dozens of timed exclusives, it seemed like a possibility that the Epic Games Store could grab the rights to the biggest game of 2022. The appearance of an official Steam page this week now puts that fully to rest.

For Elden Ring's talkative community, the Steam page has been a small milestone, another domino on the path to release, a chance for Elden Ring to climb the Most-Wishlisted charts, where Dying Light 2, New World, and Battlefield 2042 sit atop the current podium. That community, infamous for its insatiability , has managed already to playfully defile the Steam page's tags list, tagging the action-RPG with terms like Dating Sim, Walking Simulator, Relaxing, and other sarcastic identifiers (some of which have already been stripped away). It's a kind of christening, really. Tagging Steam games with inaccurate labels is an established tradition at this point.

The current Elden Ring tags listing. Relaxing? Good one. (Image credit: Steam)

One thing we're still waiting on from Elden Ring are system requirements, which haven't been announced. Sekiro, a FromSoftware game that released on Steam in 2019, had the following recommended system requirements:

OS: Windows 7 64-bit | Windows 8 64-bit | Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K | AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 | AMD Radeon RX 570

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 25 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX 11 Compatible