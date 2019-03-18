Doom Eternal and more will be shown off at Bethesda's E3 conference

Bethesda will be hosting its fifth E3 conference this year. The publisher's announcement comes when others are stepping back a bit from the gargantuan show. EA isn't doing a press conference this year, for instance, and Sony won't be on the floor at all.

Bethesda's conference will kick off at 5:30 pm PT on June 9, though it's still keeping the contents of the show a mystery, aside from the promise of an in-depth look at Doom Eternal.

Undoubtedly, everyone really wants to more about The Elder Scrolls 6, which Bethesda teases a little bit in the event art. That's still expected to be a long way off, however, and Bethesda's got plenty of other games cooking away, including Starfield, Rage 2 and Wolfenstein: Youngblood. We'll probably see a Fallout 76 announcement, too, which has updates planned for summer and autumn.

If making a trip to LA sounds unreasonable, you can watch the show on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Mixer and Facebook Live.