Dishonored and Wolfenstein games go DRM-free on GOG, and they're very cheap

Bethesda brings some of its modern games to GOG.

A handful of Bethesda Softworks games have hit GOG, marking the first time the publisher's modern games have gone DRM-free. The list includes all Dishonored games, as well as the first two modern Wolfenstein games developed by MachineGames (The New Colossus and Youngblood are notable for their absence).

The game joins Bethesda's catalogue of classics, including the ye olde tactical Fallout games, the three earliest instalments of Doom, and the four main instalments of Quake. All are currently on sale, and the deals are especially good if you're in the market for the modern games: Dishonored 2 is $10 (AU$15), and Wolfenstein: The New Order is $6 (AU$9). Check out the full sale here - it runs for another six days.

These games have probably been cheaper in the past on other shopfronts (they tend to go on sale a lot) but if it's DRM-free you're after, it's a good time to snap these games up.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
