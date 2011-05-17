Popular

Dead Island screenshots make a bloody mess

The latest batch of Dead Island screenshots may well be the most violent yet. We've seen 'orrible zombies and blood soaked swimming pools , but the image of an undead head disintegrating into a cloud after being shot in the head sets a new bar. Still, you know how it is, playing zombie games means seeing lots of zombie brains. Mmm, brains. New images below.

Click on each of the images below to make them huge and terrifying. Check out our Dead Island preview to learn more about the game, or visit the Dead Rising site.

Tom Senior

