DayZ price increase coming next week

The rest of gamingkind might be concerning itself with saving money right now, but it seems a few devs didn't get the message. Yes, Runescape isn't the only game that's going to be getting more expensive. Bohemia Interactive also announced today that the open-world survival game DayZ will also see a price hike, but this one is coming much sooner: Right after the Steam Fall Sale.

Technically speaking, the first price hike is already here. Bohemia said in a press release that the current price of $30 will be maintained until the end of the big Steam sale, but it's actually already been increased to $35 and then put on sale for 15 percent off, dropping it back down to the $30 mark until December 2. It will go up again to $44 when DayZ enters beta, currently planned for near the end of 2015, and then take a final jump to $50 when it goes into full release.

The studio also revealed its development "roadmap" for 2015:

Q1 2015

  • Basic vehicles
  • Advanced loot distribution
  • New renderer
  • New Zombie AI
  • Basic stealth system (zombies and animals)
  • Diseases

Q2 2015

  • Advanced vehicles (repair and modifications)
  • Advanced animals (life cycle, group behavior)
  • Player statistics
  • New UI
  • Player stamina
  • Dynamic events

Q3 2015

  • Traps
  • Barricading
  • Character life span + soft skills
  • Animal predators + birds
  • Aerial transport
  • Console prototype

Q4 2015

  • Animal companions
  • Steam community integration
  • Construction (base building)
  • BETA version, expected price 34.99 EUR / 43.99 USD

New weapons, objects, craftable items, vehicles, and other features are also planned to be implemented on a monthly basis.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
