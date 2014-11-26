DayZ price increase coming next week

The rest of gamingkind might be concerning itself with saving money right now, but it seems a few devs didn't get the message. Yes, Runescape isn't the only game that's going to be getting more expensive. Bohemia Interactive also announced today that the open-world survival game DayZ will also see a price hike, but this one is coming much sooner: Right after the Steam Fall Sale.
Technically speaking, the first price hike is already here. Bohemia said in a press release that the current price of $30 will be maintained until the end of the big Steam sale, but it's actually already been increased to $35 and then put on sale for 15 percent off, dropping it back down to the $30 mark until December 2. It will go up again to $44 when DayZ enters beta, currently planned for near the end of 2015, and then take a final jump to $50 when it goes into full release.
The studio also revealed its development "roadmap" for 2015:
Q1 2015
- Basic vehicles
- Advanced loot distribution
- New renderer
- New Zombie AI
- Basic stealth system (zombies and animals)
- Diseases
Q2 2015
- Advanced vehicles (repair and modifications)
- Advanced animals (life cycle, group behavior)
- Player statistics
- New UI
- Player stamina
- Dynamic events
Q3 2015
- Traps
- Barricading
- Character life span + soft skills
- Animal predators + birds
- Aerial transport
- Console prototype
Q4 2015
- Animal companions
- Steam community integration
- Construction (base building)
- BETA version, expected price 34.99 EUR / 43.99 USD
New weapons, objects, craftable items, vehicles, and other features are also planned to be implemented on a monthly basis.