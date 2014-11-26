DayZ price increase coming next week

The rest of gamingkind might be concerning itself with saving money right now, but it seems a few devs didn't get the message. Yes, Runescape isn't the only game that's going to be getting more expensive. Bohemia Interactive also announced today that the open-world survival game DayZ will also see a price hike, but this one is coming much sooner: Right after the Steam Fall Sale.

Technically speaking, the first price hike is already here. Bohemia said in a press release that the current price of $30 will be maintained until the end of the big Steam sale, but it's actually already been increased to $35 and then put on sale for 15 percent off, dropping it back down to the $30 mark until December 2. It will go up again to $44 when DayZ enters beta, currently planned for near the end of 2015, and then take a final jump to $50 when it goes into full release.

The studio also revealed its development "roadmap" for 2015:

Q1 2015

Basic vehicles

Advanced loot distribution

New renderer

New Zombie AI

Basic stealth system (zombies and animals)

Diseases

Q2 2015

Advanced vehicles (repair and modifications)

Advanced animals (life cycle, group behavior)

Player statistics

New UI

Player stamina

Dynamic events

Q3 2015

Traps

Barricading

Character life span + soft skills

Animal predators + birds

Aerial transport

Console prototype

Q4 2015

Animal companions

Steam community integration

Construction (base building)

BETA version, expected price 34.99 EUR / 43.99 USD

New weapons, objects, craftable items, vehicles, and other features are also planned to be implemented on a monthly basis.