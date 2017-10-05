CyberPowerPC puts Coffee Lake inside a glass house made by Corsair

System builders never waste any time hawking new setups whenever a new architecture is released. Today it was Intel that made available its 8th generation Core desktop processor family, and right on cue, CyberPowerPC announced a new gaming series, this time in semi-partnership with Corsair.

CyberPowerPC's new Crystal Series lineup features Corsair's 570X RGB mid-tower chassis. It is a notable case due to having tempered side panels all around—front, top, and both sides—so that you can show off the innards of your PC. Hopefully that means CyberPowerPC is putting some priority on cable management with these news systems.

There are three baseline configurations to start from, two of which sport a Coffee Lake processor, while the middle option has a Skylake-X CPU inside. The least expensive of the bunch is the Crystal Series Basic starting at $1,599. It has the following:

Intel Core i7-8700K

MSI Z370 SLI Plus motherboard

16GB Corsair Vengeance DDR4-3000 RAM

MSI GeForce GTX 1070 Armor 8GB graphics card

250GB WD Blue M.2 SSD + 2TB HDD (7,200 RPM)

Corsair CX650M 650W PSU (80 Plus Bronze)

Windows 10 Home 64-bit

The next model up is the Crystal Series Pro starting at $2,099, with Skylake-X inside. It features the following:

Intel Core i7-7800X processor

MSI Pro Series X299 Raider motherboard

32GB Corsair Vengeance DDR4-3000 RAM

MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Armor 8GB graphids card

512GB WD Black NVMe SSD + 3TB HDD (7,200 RPM)

Corsair CX650M 650W PSU (80 Plus Bronze)

Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Lastly, there is the Crystal Series Xtreme starting at $2,259. This one jumps back to Coffee Lake and includes the following:

Intel Core i7-8700K processor

MSI Z370 SLI Plus motherboard

32GB Corsair Vengeance DDR4-3000 RAM

MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Armor 11GB graphics card

512GB WD Black NVMe SSD + 4TB HDD (7,200 RPM)

Corsair CX650M 650W PSU (80 Plus Bronze)

Windows 10 Home 64-bit

All of these systems are configurable. For example, CyberPowerPC carries Intel's full line of Coffee Lake processors, starting with the Core i3-8100. Each system also comes with a Corsair K55 RGB keyboard and Corsair Harpoon RGB mouse.

You can browse these setups here.