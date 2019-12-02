Popular

Cyber Monday CPU deal: Intel's Core i5-9400 is just $130, its lowest price ever

This is an excellent CPU for a budget Intel build, $60 off its normal price.

(Image credit: Intel)

Over at Best Buy, you can nab an Intel 9th generation Core i5-9400 processor for just $129.99. We don't recall ever seeing it go for this low—elsewhere, you're looking at spending around $190 and up on this chip, making this an excellent Cyber Monday CPU deal.

The i5-9400 is essentially the same as the i5-9400F, one of the best CPUs for gaming if you're on a budget, except the i5-9400 offers integrated graphics. Even if you're using a discrete GPU—and you should be, for a gaming PC—having integrated graphics slots this just above the 9400F in terms of value. It's also nice to have a integrated graphics as a backup, in case your discrete GPU gives up the ghost, and you can use Intel's Quick Sync video hardware to help offload video encoding and decoding.

Intel Core i5-9400 | 6 Cores | 2.9GHz-4.1GHz | $129.99 (save $60)
The Core i5-9400 is plenty fast for gaming, when paired with a good GPU. This Cyber Monday discount also makes it cheaper than the Core i5-9400F, which is the same chip but without the integrated graphics.View Deal

The i5-9400 is a 6-core CPU with six threads, meaning it does not support Hyper-Threading. That's not a huge deal for gaming, though, because this chip is still a fast part with half a dozen cores clocked at 2.9GHz (base) to 4.1GHz (boost). It typically runs at 3.9GHz on all cores, however.

In our testing, the i5-9400F (and by extension, the i5-9400 that's on sale here) is basically tied with AMD's Ryzen 9 3900X in gaming performance. At some point, games may become too taxing for a 6-core chip, but that day is not today. As it stands, the i5-9400 is plenty fast and now more affordable than ever.

Paul Lilly

Paul has been playing PC games and raking his knuckles on computer hardware since the Commodore 64. He does not have any tattoos, but thinks it would be cool to get one that reads LOAD"*",8,1. In his off time, he rides motorcycles and wrestles alligators (only one of those is true).
