Cuphead is a platformer now, not just a boss rush

Cuphead has always been gorgeous, but there's always been a bit of concern regarding whether it'll be fun. I played it last year and found it charming but also bloody annoying. It was a super-challenging boss rush, and that's a very niche proposition.

So it's pretty exciting that Cuphead has expanded to include platforming now, in addition to its bosses. As the video above demonstrates (via IGN), it's still gorgeously animated, except now there will be a lot more variety.

Cuphead will release at some point later this year. We'll probably hear more about it during Microsoft's E3 press conference next week. On the topic of E3, here's a bunch of other games we're expecting to see in LA.