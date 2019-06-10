Conan Chop Chop is a real game

On April 1st, Funcom announced Conan Chop Chop, a hack-n-slash roguelike starring Conan as cartoon man with sticks for arms and legs. At the PC Gaming Show today, Funcom revealed that the trailer wasn't a joke: Conan Chop Chop is real, and it's coming in September.

Chop Chop is "the most realistic stick figure game ever to feature Conan the Barbarian," says the publisher. It features 4-player co-op—you can play as Conan, Pallantides, Valeria, or Bêli—and the ability to move "left, right, up and down" through the randomly-generated world of Hyboria.

Death is final, but you'll unlock new weapons for future runs as you go, and weapons can range from "a broom to a bastard sword," says the publisher. There'll be moves and combos to learn, NPCs with quests, boss fights on the way to the final boss, the evil wizard Thoth-Amon.

Conan Chop Chop will release on PC and consoles on September 3. Check out the PC Gaming Show trailer above and our backstage interview below.