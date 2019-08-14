Cheap gaming monitor deals for August

There’s never a bad time to check out cheap gaming monitor deals. The big sales come and go, but we’re always window-shopping for our next monitor, whether we’re upgrading or adding an extra panel to our setups. You never know when one of the best gaming monitors will go on sale, after all. And getting a new monitor is a big deal, as there are so many specs that you may want to improve with a new monitor. You can go for a larger size or higher resolution. (We keep a separate list of the best 4K monitors for gaming for a reason). Depending on the resolution, you may want a want a new panel with a higher refresh rate. Depending on your rig, you may always want to buy a monitor that pairs well with your graphics cards so you can set up G-Sync or Freesync.

Then there are the bells and whistles—are you thinking about going ultrawide and/or curved to set up that cockpit vibe? TN for cost, or IPS for clarity? There are lots of options, each with a different balance of these factors. The least we can do is try and save you some money on a monitor so you can pay less for a balance of features you actually want. Here are today’s cheap gaming monitor deals.

Our favorite gaming monitors

1. ASUS ROG Swift PG279Q

The best gaming monitor with G-Sync

Screen size: 27-inch | Panel type: IPS | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 2560 x 1440 | Response time: 4ms | Refresh rate: 144Hz (overclocks to 165Hz) | Weight: 15.4 lbs

Tremendously quick refresh rates

Very low input lag for an IPS display

1440p with 144Hz refresh rate, overclockable to 165Hz

Demands an Nvidia graphics card in order to use G-Sync

Hits the wallet

In our eyes, the top gaming monitor out there right now is the Asus ROG Swift PG279Q . This 27-inch monitor has a 2560x1440 resolution—which we currently consider the sweet spot for high-end gaming—and it offers substantially more pixels than 1080p without being as demanding as a 4K panel. This results in games looking super sharp at 27 inches but the display won’t bring a good GPU down. In addition to this, higher than 60Hz refresh rates are still doable—something not possible on the current crop of 4K displays.

Much like its main competition—the Acer Predator XB271HU —the PG279Q is an IPS panel with a refresh rate that can be boosted to 165Hz. (It's worth noting, though that the difference between 144Hz and 165Hz is negligible.) Inputs include one HDMI 1.4 and one DisplayPort 1.2a and the monitor also features Nvidia's G-Sync technology for variable refresh rates (assuming you're using an Nvidia graphics card). If you're an AMD user, however, you won't benefit from G-Sync and should probably consider FreeSync monitor.

Unfortunately, and a bit predictably, the biggest drawback to this great monitor is its price and while you can find it below the $800/£700 mark, its not by much currently. However, we consider a monitor a fine investment in your PC setup and you never want to buy something you'll have to replace in two years; you want to buy a terrific monitor that will still be going strong in five or so years, ideally. There are 144Hz IPS monitors similar to Asus’s offering, but with FreeSync instead of G-Sync. The Asus ROG Swift PG279Q, however, is the best choice and all its bang will be worth every one of your bucks.

(Image credit: Acer)

A quality and value for money 4K and HDR gaming monitor

Screen size: 27-inch | Panel type: IPS | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Response time: 4ms | Refresh rate: 144Hz | Weight: 15.9 pounds

Brilliantly detailed pictures

Offers fast refresh and response times

Excellent value for a high spec monitor

HDR is not the highest

The newest Acer Predator X model is a beast of a screen. The XB273K has a flat IPS panel with the ability to kick out 4K and HDR, whilst retaining a 144Hz refresh rate and a 4ms response time is quite the thing and, to be fair, you do pay for the tech. It looks lovely in any gaming set-up, and even has neat little extras like privacy panels to keep the sunlight out, and a glowing ASUS logo beneath the main panel.

It performs superbly, offering finely detailed images, rich colors, and a superbly smooth picture across all games. We tried it out with games that offered both vibrant colors and large vistas, like AC Odyssey, and tight, dark titles like Metro and the XB273 manhandled them all with precision. Yes, it's expensive, and will regularly clock in over $1000, but that's far less than the previous X27 model and what you get here is very, very similar in terms of performance. It's a big investment, but anyone looking for a serious gaming monitor for a serious gaming set-up is advised to take a punt.

3. ASUS MG279Q

The best Freesync gaming monitor

Screen size: 27-inch | Panel type: IPS | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 2560 x 1440 | Response time: 4ms | Refresh rate: 144Hz | Weight: 15.9 lbs

Exceptional picture quality straight from the box

IPS, 144Hz, 2560x1440

No blur reduction function

Adaptive refresh range is limited to 35-90Hz

For those AMD users who want a FreeSync dispay, there is no better monitor than the Asus MG279Q . It's a 1440p IPS screen that can refresh up to 144Hz, but because it uses the open FreeSync technology instead of G-Sync, it's not as pricey.

The base design makes for a sturdy monitor while also allowing for plenty of tilting, pivoting, and height adjustments, and the bezel is pretty thin, which is good for a 27-inch monitor that already takes up a bit of space. It also has a light anti-gloss coating: —something that some older IPS displays went too heavy on which resulted in affecting the image quality, but it works very well on the MG279Q.

Due to the great IPS screen, colors look fabulous even from off-angles and the contrast ratio is really fantastic too. Elsewhere, the ability to support multiple inputs offers great flexibility, particularly to those who might want to add a second system like a console. This is thanks to the presence of the internal scaler—one of the main differences between G-Sync and FreeSync. With no other IPS FreeSync displays that can match the MG279Q on specs, this is a terrific monitor and easily the best choice for those that have an AMD graphics card.