Where to interact with a CB radio in Fortnite

Fortnite Season 7 week 5 is here, and a new batch of challenges continues the alien invasion theme. This week, Epic wants players to complete a new set of legendary quests. After you get your orders from Sloane at a payphone, you're ordered to interact with a CB radio.

Epic was kind enough to tell us that the CB radio is somewhere in Believer Beach, AKA Sweaty Sands. The only problem is Believer Beach is huge, so finding a little radio is tougher than you might think.

We've done the hard work for you and found it already so you can get your bonus battle pass stars, no sweat.

Here's where to find a CB radio in Fortnite.

CB radio location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The CB radio is located in a corner to the right of the hotel pool on Believer Beach. Look for the small table near the wooden crate and gas cylinder.

All you need to do walk up to the CB radio and interact with it to complete the challenge. A bit of honest-to-god voice acting will actually start playing from the CB radio, clueing us in on how things are progressing for the alien invasion.

That's it! Thankfully it's a short challenge, but if you need more help, check out our Fortnite page for more challenge guides and news. If you missed it, it looks like Lebron will be the next Fortnite Icon series skin.

