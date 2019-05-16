Castlevania Anniversary Collection hits Steam today

Konami's resurrection of classic Castlevania games is poised to hit Steam today, though there's still no page for it yet. The eight games are drawn from the earliest adventures, starting with the original Castlevania and going up to Bloodlines. Give your memory a refresh with the trailer.

Unfortunately it skips Rondo of Blood and stops before Symphony of the Night. Let's be honest, you're probably not going to play much of Castlevania: The Adventure, the 1989 Game Boy prequel. It wasn't very good 30 years ago, and I can't imagine age has improved it. The sequel made some improvements, but there are much better portable games.

The collection still crams in a lot of quality, genre-defining romps, however, along with an eBook with insights from developers and artists inspired by the series. Konami is also releasing a Contra Collection, due out this summer.