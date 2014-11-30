Broken Age Act 2 now expected early 2015

If you were hoping to be playing Broken Age's second half by the end of this year, prepare for disappointment. Producer Greg Rice has announced a new vague release window on the Double Fine forums: "early next year".

"The team has been steadily growing in size over the past month and progress is being made really rapidly now", Greg writes in the above post. "The key milestone being that just last week we hit Alpha on both Shay and Vella’s halves of Act 2, leaving just the big finale section until we can say the entirety of Act 2 is at Alpha!"

Further on a bit in that same post: "The goal now is to get all the finale work done so we can hit Alpha on all of Act 2 by the end of the year. That means, as you may have guessed based on recent updates and documentary episodes, the Act 2 ship that will deliver the complete adventure is now looking like it will be early next year. The game is looking really good and the team is working super fast, but we just gotta give the game the time it needs to really deliver on everything we’re hoping it will be."

Rice says that playtests of Act 2 "have ranged from 8-12 hours", suggesting that Broken Age's second part may be a bit longer than its first. Speaking of Act 1, Richard Cobbett rather liked it when he reviewed it back in January of this year.

