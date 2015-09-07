Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth trailer reveals October release date

When it comes to expansions, The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth is a monster: according to the game's official website it has more than 100 hours of extra content. That includes a new 'Greed Mode', daily runs, 10 new challenges, 1000+ new rooms and more than 100 new items, among other things.

It won't be long before it's available, either: according to that trailer above, the expansion will release October 30. "Trust me when I say this DLC makes Rebirth feel like a completely new game," says the announcement. "It's rare that I design a game that I really look forward to play testing daily."

The expansion will cost US$9.99. Preorder info is due next week, and will apparently involve substantial discounts.