Everything we know about Yae Miko in Genshin Impact

Want to know more about Yae Miko in Genshin Impact? She's not playable quite yet, but this upcoming five-star Electro character is set to arrive soon. With the 2.4 update already underway, you may have successfully wished for Shenhe or Yun Jin . But if you're holding out for Yae Miko, it makes sense to get a head start on collecting her Ascension materials.

If you've been keeping up with the Archon quests, you'll know her as the head shrine maiden of the Grand Narukami Shrine. She's also the editor-in-chief of Yae Publishing House in Inazuma City. So if you want to find out more, here's what you need to know about Genshin Impact Yae Miko, including her abilities and Ascension materials.

When you can wish for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact

There's no confirmed release date for Yae Miko quite yet. That said, her banner will likely be available during the 2.5 update, which is expected to arrive in mid-February.

Yae Miko ‧ Astute AmusementGuuji of the Grand Narukami ShrineThe Grand Narukami Shrine's head shrine maiden and a descendant of Kitsune lineage, Eternity's servant and friend... and the intimidating editor-in-chief of Yae Publishing House, a publisher of light novels.

Abilities

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Yae Miko's abilities

We have a good idea of Yae Miko's abilities, thanks to Honey Hunter . Since this is leaked information, these may change between now and release, but I'll keep this guide updated with any changes.

Normal Attack: Spiritfox Sin-Eater Normal Summons forth kitsune spirits, initiating a maximum of 3 attacks that deal Electro DMG. Charged Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to deal AoE Electro DMG after a short casting time. Plunging Plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in her path with thunderous might. Deals AoE Electro DMG upon impact with the ground.

Elemental Skill Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura Moves swiftly, leaving a Sesshou Sakura behind. Sesshou Sakura Has the following properties: Will periodically strike one nearby opponent with lightning, dealing Electro DMG. When there are other Sesshou Sakura nearby, their level will increase, thus boosting the DMG dealt by said attacks. A maximum of 3 Sesshou Sakura can exist simultaneously. The initial highest level each sakura can reach is 3.

Elemental Burst: Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin When she uses this skill, Yae Miko unseals nearby Sesshou Sakura, destroying their outer forms and transforming them into Sky Kitsune Thunderbolts, dealing AoE Electro damage. Each Sesshou Sakura destroyed this way creates one descending thunderbolt.

Passives Meditations of a Wild Kitsune When Yae Miko crafts Character Talent Materials, she has a 25% chance to create an extra Talent Material from the same region of a random type. The rarity of this material will be the same as the materials consumed during crafting. The Shrine’s Sacred Shade Other nearby party members can decrease the CD of Yae Miko’s Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura. Hitting opponents with Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst DMG decreases it by one second. This can occur once every 1.8 seconds. Enlightened Blessing Every point of Elemental Mastery Yae Miko possesses will increase Sesshou Sakura DMG by 0.15%.

Constellations Chronicles of the Kitsune Cohort Each time Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin activates a Sky Kitsune Thunderbolt, Yae Miko will restore 7 Elemental Energy for herself. Hanagasa Manuscript Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura’s CD is decreased by 20% and its attack AoE is increased by 100%. The Seven Glamours Increases the level of Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Sakura Channeling When Sesshou Sakura thunderbolts hit opponents, the Electro DMG bonus of all nearby party members is increased by 20% for 5 seconds. Mischievous Teasing Increases the level of Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Forbidden Art: Daisesshou Sesshou Sakura starts at level 2 when created. The max level is increased to 4, and their attacks ignore 45% of the opponents’ DEF.

Ascension materials

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Yae Miko's Ascension materials

Character

You'll need to hunt down specific Ascension materials if you want to level up Yae Miko. The Vajrada Amethyst items are dropped by Electro Hypostases and the Thunder Manifestation boss on Seirai Island . Sea Ganoderma is a plant-like collectable found around the coasts of every island in the Inazuma region. The other items needed are:

Dragonheir's False Fin

Old/Kageuchi/Famed Handguard

Dragonheir's False Fin drops from the level 30+ Bathysmal Vishap Herd boss in Enkanomiya, the Inazuman zone introduced in the 2.4 update. And lastly, the Handguard items are looted from Nobushi, the wandering samurai enemies found around Inazuma.

Talents

There are more Ascension materials to collect if you want to level up Yae Miko's talents. These are:

Teachings/Guide/Philosophies of Light

Old/Kageuchi/Famed Handguard

Unknown

Crown of Insight

The Light items are rewards for completing the Violet Court domain on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The Handguard variants are dropped by Nobushi in Inazuma, and the Crown of Insight is a reward from various seasonal activities, like Midsummer Island Adventure or Thunder Sojourn. You can also get this item as a one-off reward by upgrading the Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine or the Sacred Sakura in Inazuma.

There should also be a fourth Ascension material, but it's not currently known. Looking at other characters' materials, the missing one is likely to be a drop from a weekly boss. I'll update this guide as soon as the information is available.