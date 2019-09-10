Best Buy will no longer match prices from Newegg

(Image credit: NNECAPA)

Best Buy is still a fun place to walk around and try out the latest computers, TVs, and other consumer technology, but the store's typical overpricing keeps many people away—no, I'm not paying $40 for an HDMI cable. Best Buy does allow price matching with select retailers, but that no longer includes Newegg.

A post on the r/buildapcsales subreddit has called attention to Best Buy's price matching policy, which no longer includes Newegg as one of the accepted online stores:

"At the time of sale, we price match all local retail competitors (including their online prices) and we price match products shipped from and sold by these major online retailers: Amazon.com, Crutchfield.com, Dell.com, HP.com and TigerDirect.com."

That leaves Amazon as the only price matching option for most PCs and PC hardware. Dell's online store does sell PC components, like SSDs and graphics cards, but they are rarely on sale. Best Buy also accepts prices from local stores within a 25 mile radius.

This is the second time this year Best Buy has revised its price matching policy—B&H Photo & Video was removed from the list in April. Despite B&H branding itself as a camera store, it does sell a wide variety of PC hardware, and sales are common.