EB Games is coming back to Canada, 'with community, nostalgia, and innovation at its heart'
And hopefully not NFTs.
EB Games lives again—in Canada, at least. GameStop Canada has been acquired by Stephan Tetrault, an entrepreneur and "longtime leader in the collectibles and entertainment space," and is being relaunched as EB Games Canada, "a beloved and iconic name many Canadian gamers still associate with their earliest gaming experiences."
It seems like an odd move at first blush. The rise of online shopping has been absolutely murder for conventional retail, and nowhere is that truer than in the field of videogame sales. Why go to the trouble of driving to the mall, after all, when you can just browse over to your digital storefront of choice and choose from among, well, everything?
"This isn't just a business decision—it's about bringing something back that Canadians truly loved," Tetrault said in a statement. "We're going to build something special here, with community, nostalgia, and innovation at its heart."
Tetrault is definitely going to have to lean into those aspirational qualities. Selling videogames is pretty much a sideline for game retailers these days, which typically seem to be more focused on Funkos, gift cards, peripherals, various types of game-adjacent swag and occasionally getting stupid with NFTs, that is. But that seems to be more up his alley anyway: He's the founder and owner of Imports Dragon, a "global toy manufacturer and distributor that has become one of the fastest growing toy companies in Canada," and is also co-owner of McFarlane Toys.
It's kind of amusing (to me, at least) that GameStop hasn't actually been in Canada all that terribly long. It has been legally—GameStop acquired EB Games in 2005—but it continued to operate in the country as EB Games until 2021, when it finally got around to rebranding. Less than four years later, it all seems like kind of a waste of time: The old name is coming back, but for many of us who aren't regular visitors, it never really left.
It's been years since EB (or GameStop) had any relevance to PC gaming, but I'm old enough to remember when it was a destination—a time before the eminence of Steam, when PC games came in boxes, took up as much space on the shelves as console games, and browsing the bargain bins—which to be clear were literally wire bins with cheap games dumped into them—was a genuine and often rewarding thrill. And I know that's not coming back, but even so it'll be nice to see the old shingle back over the door—and yeah, I'll probably stick my head in when I'm in town anyway.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.