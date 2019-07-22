Our favorite router for gaming is just $280 right now

(Image credit: Asus)

The ASUS RT-AX88U has earned the top spot in our best gaming routers roundup, thanks to its support for the relatively-new Wi-Fi 6 standard and excellent wireless performance. If you've been looking for a router upgrade, the RT-AX88U is now $280 at B&H Photo, a decent discount from the usual price of $300-325.

This router has almost every bell and whistle imaginable, including support for Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), a maximum speed of 4804Mbps on 5GHz connections (or 1148Mbps on 2.4GHz), four external antennas, eight Ethernet ports, and the ability to add additional Asus routers to form a mesh network. The ASUSWRT interface has plenty of options and features for you to mess with, including additional security and parental controls for connected devices.

In our review, we found the only major disadvantage to the ASUS RT-AX88U was the high price. It was a tough sell at the original price of $346, but at $280, it's certainly more tempting.

