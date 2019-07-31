Lenovo's Y540 gaming laptop with an RTX 2060 is down to $1,299

(Image credit: Lenovo)

If you're looking for a gaming laptop with plenty of features and enough power to play most major games comfortably, here's a good option: the Lenovo Legion Y540 is down to $1,299.00 at B&H Photo. That's $300 below the original price, and a great value compared to other laptops around this price.

This laptop is equipped with a 6-core/12-thread Intel Core i7-9750H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB graphics card, 16GB of DDR4 memory, a 1TB M.2 SSD, and a large 15.6-inch 1080p IPS screen with 144Hz support. There aren't any catches or odd component choices here, but if we were to nitpick, some competing laptops have faster NVMe SSDs.

That's some great hardware for this price, considering most other laptops in this price range have a slower GTX 1660 Ti or GTX 1650 graphics cards, or even older GPUs like the GTX 1060. The RTX 2060 graphics in the Lenovo Legion give you access to ray-tracing for super-realistic lighting, if the game you're playing supports it.

The laptop comes with Nvidia's "Super Fast Supernatural" game bundle, which includes Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Control. All told, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck.

