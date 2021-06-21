The best PC gaming Australian deals from Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day 2021 has just entered its second day in Australia, which means you've still got plenty of time to nab a good deal. In fact, Australians have a better stab at it than elsewhere: UK and US import deals will continue to be available well into tomorrow, June 23.

Below you'll find the best deals we can find according to their category. We've done our best to make sure these are the very best prices you'll get at the moment, and importantly, this list will update over the remaining period of the sales event. In the past, Amazon Prime Day in Australia has relied on UK and US imports to really bulk out the list of PC gaming related sales, and we don't expect 2021 to be any different.

As always, you'll need to have a Prime membership to full take advantage of most of the deep discounts you'll find this year. No worries: You can sign up for a free trial here, just make sure you cancel it before it rolls on.

Without further ado:

Amazon Prime Day Gaming Laptop deals

Razer Blade Pro | i7 | RTX 3070 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | AU$4,699 AU$3,300

Razer Blade gaming laptops are the cream of the crop, and if you want a super specced out one (aka, one boasting an RTX 3070) you can't go wrong here. It's a massive AU$1,400 saving, with a 17.3 inch QHD display.

Amazon Prime Day PC component deals

Intel Core i7 10700k | AU$389 AU$380.83

You can pick up one of these for anywhere between AU$500 and AU$430 in Australia, so this discount is welcome and significant, especially with the free shipping for Prime members. It's a US import, so don't expect it at your door tomorrow, but saving money is better than saving time. Right?

Cooler Master MF120R A-RGB | AU$78 AU$41 AU$61.14 on Amazon

These are our third favourite PC fans for a reason: It can kit your tower out with some super-fancy RGB lighting on the cheap, and there's "lots of airflow potential" according to our experts. This is a three-pack, but if you want more, they can be purchased separately. This pack was cheaper yesterday, but if you're still in the market, the new higher price is still decent.View Deal

Corsair iCUE LS100 smart lighting strip - 1.4 metres | AU$119 AU$89.49

The phrase "let there be light" erroneously carries religious connotations, when actually it's a reference to the number one truism in PC gaming: there is no such thing as too much fancy lighting in your rig. If you're after a 1.4 metre extension to your Corsair iCUE lighting set up, here's that—a little cheaper than usual.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day PC storage deals

WD Black 2TB AN1500 NVMe SSD | AU$799 AU$576.39

Here's the 2TB version of the super quick internal NVMe SSD: just plug it into your PCIe slot and watch those 13 LED colour patterns sing (oh, and it'll expand your storage too, natch). This is a significant discount on a very nice piece of kit.

Crucial P5 1TB NVMe SSD | AU$180 AU$146.15

These typically quite pricey internal SSDs may be more to your liking at this price. The advertised performance on these is 3,400MB/s of sequential read and 3,000MB of sequential write, and while we normally recommend the more budget-oriented P1 from the Crucial range, these are mighty fine if you've got the cash (or if they're on sale).View Deal

Amazon Prime Day Gaming Monitor deals

LG Ultragear 27GL83A gaming monitor | AU$600 AU$558.60

Depending where you shop, this monitor can go for anywhere between AU$600 and AU$700, so there's a nice saving here. It's a 27 inch QHD affair with 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10 and a nice 1ms response time.

Alienware AW2521HF gaming monitor | AU$699 AU$499

This Alienware workhorse is currently discounted direct from Dell at AU$559, but Amazon is bettering them. If you're after 240Hz 1080p gaming this is a very effective and stylish piece of kit, and also boasts AMD FreeSync Premium.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day PC Peripherals deals

PS5 DualSense controller | AU$109.95 AU$69 at Amazon

If you're looking to jump aboard Sony's next-gen haptics party, this is definitely the cheapest way to do it. Sure, its best features aren't currently supported by any published games but modders can sort you out - or you can wait for those implementations to become standard. Either way, it's a brilliant controller and this is cheaper than you can currently expect to pay for the DualShock 4 or Xbox controller.View Deal

Oculus Quest 2 256GB | AU$639 AU$579 at Amazon

This is our favourite VR headset, despite the requirement for a Facebook account. It's a brilliant standalone device with great tech specs and a good price. With this Amazon Prime Day discount you can jump into VR at a lower price point, with some nice storage headroom to boot.View Deal

Elgato HD60 S capture card | AU$359 AU$276

This is our favourite capture card for PC gaming, on account of its excellent capture quality, considering the price point. Captures up to 60fps at 1080p, with USB 3.0 connectivity. The built-in software is easy to use, as well.

Razer Gigantus V2 mouse mat | AU$29.95 AU$18

You want a big bloody mouse pad? Look no further: this comes in at 45x40cm so only the most extreme of heated gaming moments will see you flying off the edge. Boasts textured micro-weave cloth surface and "high-desnity rubber foam with anti-slip base".View Deal

Amazon Prime Day gaming headset deals

SteelSeries Arctis 5 gaming headset | AU$149 AU$113.97

This gaming headset comes with a ClearCast microphone which basically means your in-game chat will be crystal clear. They also feature DTS Headphone:X v2.0 surround sound, and as far as gaming headsets go, are fairly pared back in the bling department. You can find these for around AU$120 elsewhere, but this is a tad cheaper with free shipping to boot.View Deal

Razer BlackShark V2 wired gaming headset | AU$174.95 AU$99

Here's our favourite wired gaming headset for a touch under AU$100, which is a great deal compared to the usual AU$130 street price. According to our experts it has "killer audio quality, a great price, and easy to use software" to complement those 50mm TriForce Titanium drivers.View Deal

Razer Nari Essential wireless gaming headset | AU$169.95 AU$84.55

This is usually quite pricey, but a solid AU$80 off the RRP may push you over the line. Features THX spatial audio, a lightweight adjustable band and onboard controls. If you're after lag-free wireless sound, this is a great option.View Deal

ASUS ROG Theta 7.1 gaming headset | AU$549 AU$344.30

Look, not everyone has over AU$500 to spend on a gaming headset, but perhaps a ~AU$200 discount could sweeten the deal? The specs justify it: the Theta boasts 7.1 surround sound, virtual subwoofers and "eight ASUS Essence drivers," as well as an AI noise-cancelling mic and USB-C connectivity.View Deal

Corsair HS50 Pro gaming headset | AU$85 AU$69 at Amazon

A nice 'n' simple stereo gaming headset for folk who don't want things coming at them from all directions like some hellish fever dream. This usually sits just above the budget range, but with this discount you can get it a bit cheaper, and it'll work on your consoles as well, if you've got 'em.View Deal

Corsair HS60 Pro Surround gaming headset | AU$100 AU$81.40

As the name implies, the name of the game here is 7.1 surround sound at a very reasonable price. A wired affair, it comes with a detachable, noise-cancelling mic and 50mm "neodymium" audio drivers. You can have this for around AU$90 on a regular day, but this is even cheaper—and with free shipping for Prime members.View Deal

Roccat Elo X gaming headset | AU$99 AU$49.21

Here's a workhorse of a headset for folk who are perfectly satisfied with great stereo sound, so don't come here expecting surround sound capabilities. Still, this is a good price for the memory foam cushion wielding unit, which boasts "precision-tuned 50mm drivers."View Deal

Amazon Prime Day gaming keyboard deals

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum gaming keyboard | AU$319 AU$249

A nice discount on this sturdy and flash Cherry MX Brown mechanical keyboard, which boasts per-key RGB backlighting and an extremely classy band of aesthetic excess along the top. Has six macro keys.View Deal

Logitech G915 gaming keyboard | AU$399.95 AU$269

Our favourite wireless keyboard gets a significant AU$130 discount as part of Amazon Prime Day. It has Logitech Romer-GL switches, full RGB backlights and an amazing battery life. If you're going to go wireless without losing your edge, this is the way to do it.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day gaming mouse deals

Razer DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse | AU$139.95 AU$52.25

In our opinion this is the best gaming mouse, and it usually costs around AU$70-80 in Australia. As part of Amazon Prime Day you can grab it for AU$55. It boasts one of the best sensors available and is very versatile in terms of your clench size.View Deal

Logitech G305 Lightspeed gaming mouse | AU$89 AU$50.68

The street price on this 12000 DPI wireless gaming mouse usually dips as low as AU$59, so this isn't a drastic discount—but it's a discount all the same, with free shipping for Prime members to boot. This is our favourite affordable gaming mouse, and now it's even more affordable. Note that it ships from the UK.View Deal

Logitech G203 Lightsync gaming mouse | AU$50 AU$38

This is our second favourite gaming mouse and the best if you're on a budget: It's a perfect shape for folk who are into smaller mice, and it boasts three-zone RGB lighting. Sure, there's a lot of mice at hand in this price bracket—and it can often be had for AU$39 or thereabouts—but this discount comes with free shipping if you're a Prime member.