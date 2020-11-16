Popular

Baby Yoda joins Minecraft in new Star Wars crossover

Voxel the Hutt, too.

Hrrrm! DLC focused on the original Star Wars trilogy, push my buttons it does. Today Minecraft announced a new Star Wars crossover, available now on the marketplace, that adds content from A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi, as well as The Mandalorian. Yes, there's a voxel Baby Yoda. 

Baby Yoda in Minecraft

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The pack consists of a map, 12 planet dioramas, a skin pack, and the official soundtrack. The locations chosen are the classics: the Death Star, Mos Eisley Cantina,  the Ewok village, Hoth complete with AT-AT walkers, Jabba's palace, Tatooine... and just look at those character models, especially voxel Jabba.

Voxel the Hutt

"Solo, la pa loiya Solo!" (Image credit: Microsoft)

The DLC costs 1300 Minecoins, which works out at around $5 by my math. This isn't the first official Minecraft crossover with Star Wars, there are some old costume packs still available (and of course a million player-made mods), but the bespoke textures in this new offering are a hundred times better. Buy it, I must.

