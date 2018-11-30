AMD's latest GPU driver is optimized for Just Cause 4

Just Cause 4 is headed to PC (and consoles) on December 4, and if you plan on playing it and own a Radeon graphics card, AMD has a new set of optimized drivers available.

AMD doesn't mention any other specific game optimizations for its Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.12.1 driver package, only Just Cause 4. So, if you're not planning to play Just Cause 4, there's no pressing reason to update. In fact, there are couple of known issues that might rear their ugly heads if do apply the newest drive package.

One is a bug with multi-monitor setups. If you're running two or more displays and at least one of them is turned off, you could experience mouse lag, AMD says. The other issue affects Assassin's Creed: Odyssey—the game is prone to crash at certain locations on Windows 7 machines. Hopefully both issues will be fixed with the next driver update.

Just Cause 4 is available to preorder on Steam starting at $59.99 for the base game, and of course there are pricier options. The minimum requires are not particularly demanding, though you'll need a muscular system to play at 4K. Here's a look at the minimum, recommended, and 4K requirements:

Minimum:

OS: Windows 7 SP1 with Platform Update for Windows 7 (64-bit versions only)

CPU: Intel Core i5-2400 @ 3.1 GHz | AMD FX-6300 @ 3.5 GHz or better

RAM: 8 GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 (2GB VRAM or better) | AMD R9 270 (2GB VRAM or better)

DirectX: DirectX 11.1

HDD/SSD: 59 GB

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770 @ 3.4 GHz | AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz or equivalent

RAM: 16 GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (6GB VRAM or better) | AMD Vega 56 (6GB VRAM or better)

DirectX: DirectX 11.1

HDD/SSD: 59 GB

4K:

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit Fall Creators update)

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700 (3.6 GHz or higher) | AMD Ryzen 5 1600X (3.6 GHz or higher)

RAM: 16 GB

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

DirectX: DirectX 11

HDD/SSD: TBC

Follow this link to grab AMD's latest GPU driver.