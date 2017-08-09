A new Wolfenstein 2 trailer showcases the dangers of chocolate and big brothers

Bethesda Softworks has released yet another cinematic video for the upcoming alt-history FPS Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus. This one is all about chocolate, and the dangers of stuffing it into your face when your brother is a willing collaborator with the murderous Nazi regime.

The video is taken from a fictional show called "Trust in Brother," which Bethesda described thusly:

"Sometimes life isn’t easy when you’re Ronnie and you’re always getting caught doing FUN (Following Unlawful Nature) things in Trust in Brother—a heartwarming comedy show for the whole family. Giggle your hearts out as the gluttonous Ronnie gorges on milk chocolate bars. Chuckle until your belt buckles burst as Ronnie dances to degenerate music that threatens to send him into a spiral of drugs, crime, and political deviance. But whenever Ronnie stumbles, his big brother Dale will always be there to catch him—and inform on him to the authorities! With a resounding endorsement from our Beloved Führer himself, you’re in for eine großartige Zeit—a hoot of a time! Trust in Brother is filmed before a live studio audience."

Videos like this one, as well as Liesel and German or Else!, aren't just clever (and note-perfect) promotions, they'll also appear in the game "as part of the world-building in Wolfenstein 2," Bethesda said. More videos providing "a glimpse into the world BJ Blazkowicz will be saving from Nazi oppression" are on the way.

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus comes out on October 27. If you haven't already done so, be sure to check out our previews of the game, here and here—it's a matter of state security.