Only three Nazis get shot in this new Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus trailer

Unless you count robots, which makes it five.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus promises to deliver a fairly comprehensive Nazi-slaying adventure: not only will you shoot at nazis, but you'll shoot at their robots, and sometimes even their robotic dogs. But this new trailer is fairly restrained in that regard, opting for a clever little live action mood piece instead.

As you'll see, it shows a gameshow aired in the fictional nazi-occupied USA, where the population is forced to absorb German culture in order to, you know, make them more German.

It's a neat little video, but rest assured there's a collage of various in-game Nazi deaths right at the end, too. The game releases October 27.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
