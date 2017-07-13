Only three Nazis get shot in this new Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus trailer

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus promises to deliver a fairly comprehensive Nazi-slaying adventure: not only will you shoot at nazis, but you'll shoot at their robots, and sometimes even their robotic dogs. But this new trailer is fairly restrained in that regard, opting for a clever little live action mood piece instead.

As you'll see, it shows a gameshow aired in the fictional nazi-occupied USA, where the population is forced to absorb German culture in order to, you know, make them more German.

It's a neat little video, but rest assured there's a collage of various in-game Nazi deaths right at the end, too. The game releases October 27.