At $65, this Cyber Monday wireless gaming mouse deal is superb value

Looking for a wireless gaming mouse deal to round off Cyber Monday? Right now, you can pick up the impressive Logitech G903 SE wireless gaming mouse for $65 at Best Buy, over fifty percent off its usual $149.99 price point. The G903 was on sale a few weeks ago for $80, but this Best Buy Cyber Monday deal has it at its lowest price ever, which is superb value.

This 12,000 DPI wireless gaming mouse is an accurate, excellent feeling mouse with mechanical buttons that provide some pretty satisfying clicks. The neat thing about the G903 is that it was the first wireless gaming mouse to work with Logitech's Powerplay mat that'll recharge the mouse while you play. You never have to worry about the G903 ever running out of juice so long as it's on the mat. Even without a Powerplay mat (which runs for about $120), the G903 usually runs about 24 hours on a single charge with RGB lighting on, longer if you turn all that stuff off and rechargeable via USB cable.

It has 11 programmable buttons that offer the customization and accessibility you want in a killer gaming mouse. The ambidextrous design means lefties can get in on the fun, too. As a lefty forced to use right-handed products my entire life, I feel seen.

