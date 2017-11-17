Asus is readying a 35-inch FreeSync monitor with a 100Hz refresh rate

Asus is adding a FreeSync monitor to the mix, this one a 35-inch model (ROG XG35VQ) with curved VA panel and 100Hz refresh rate. It's a bigger version of the company's 32-inch ROG XG32VQ, but with a higher resolution and lower refresh rate.

The 35-inch panel has a 3440x1440 resolution (21:9 aspect ratio) and an 1800R curvature. According to Asus, it offers accurate color reproduction with 100 percent coverage of the sRGB color space. It also boasts a 2,500:1 contrast ratio and 300 nits brightness.

What's perhaps most interesting is that it can hit a 100Hz refresh rate with FreeSync enabled at that frequency. Combined with a 4ms response time, this looks like a decent option for fast gameplay on a big and wide screen.

"Ultra-wide desktop monitors bring a whole new level of gaming immersion. Their broader view of the world extends into the periphery, drawing you deeper into the action without the distracting seams of multi-monitor configs. Wrap the screen around a curve, turn it up to 100Hz, and synchronize with Radeons like the new ROG Strix RX Vega 64, and you have a recipe for captivating gaming," Asus says.

Connectivity options on this monitor include HDMI 2.0 and HDMI 1.4 ports (one each), DisplayPort 1.2, a headphone jack, and a dual-port USB 3.0 hub.

There is some RGB lighting here as well. The ROG logo on the back of the monitor lights up, as does a ring around the center.

According to eTeknix, the XG35VQ will be available around the middle of next month for £800. There's no mention of US pricing, but that's equivalent to around $1,057.