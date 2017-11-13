Asus is readying a 32-inch 144Hz curved monitor for fast action gameplay

Back at Computex earlier this year, Asus teased a handful of new monitors, one of them being the ROG Strix XG32VQ, a 32-inch curved display with FreeSync support. Now it has a product page, leading us to believe it will finally be available sometime soon.

The XG32VQ uses an expansive panel with an 1800R curvature and a 2560x1440 (WQHD) resolution.

"Curved on an 1800R radius, the screen gives you a better view of the far edges and corners. The wide 178-degree viewing angles of its IPS-type panel preserve the picture even if you’re not sitting dead center, so you can gather around teammates or opponents for multiplayer action that looks great for the whole crowd," Asus says.

It also serves up a fast 144Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time, while maintaining color accuracy with 125 percent coverage of the sRGB color space. So the pitch is that it's both fast and accurate, with a curve to boot for those who care.

Connectivity consist of a two USB 3.0 ports, a 3.5mm mini jack, a mini DisplayPort, a regular DisplayPort, and HDMI input. It also has a Kensington lock.

There is still no word on how much the monitor will cost.