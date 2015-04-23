Batman: Arkham Knight system requirements revealed

Nvidia has released the system requirements for Batman: Arkham Knight. You won't need to be a brooding millionaire to play the game, but you will need a PC that can pack a punch to get anywhere near the Rocksteady sequel's highest settings.

Minimum System Requirements

OS: Win 7 SP1, Win 8.1 (64-bit Operating System Required)

Processor: Intel Core i5-750, 2.67 GHz | AMD Phenom II X4 965, 3.4 GHz

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660

Graphics Memory: 2 GB

DirectX®: 11

Network: Broadband Internet Connection Required

Hard Drive Space: 45 GB

Recommended System Requirements

OS: Win 7 SP1, Win 8.1 (64-bit Operating System Required)

Processor: Intel Core i7-3770, 3.4 GHz | AMD FX-8350, 4.0 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760

Graphics Memory: 3 GB

DirectX®: 11

Network: Broadband Internet Connection Required

Hard Drive Space: 55 GB

ULTRA System Requirements

OS: Win 7 SP1, Win 8.1 (64-bit Operating System Required)

Processor: Intel Core i7-3770, 3.4 GHz | AMD FX-8350, 4.0 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980

Graphics Memory: 3 GB

DirectX®: 11

Network: Broadband Internet Connection Required

Hard Drive Space: 55 GB

You'll note "ULTRA" is in capitals. That's how ultra it is.

Given that 55 GB install, I suspect it's going to be a difficult year for SSD owners trying to balance all of these massive new releases onto limited space. And then there are all the other issues with growing download sizes.

3GB VRAM also strikes me as pretty high for a recommended requirement. Steam's hardware survey suggests plenty of PCs are coming in well below that number. Admittedly, that's a flawed metric; so let's turn it over to you. Can you handle Batman's latest?