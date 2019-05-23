AMD’s Radeon 19.5.2 driver is optimized for Total War: Three Kingdoms

Coinciding with today's launch of Total War: Three Kingdoms, AMD is pushing out a new Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.5.2 GPU driver release that is optimized to wring the most performance from the game.

Three Kingdoms is off to a fast start, having set a series record for concurrent players—it peaked at over 160,000 people joining the fight over ancient China, putting it in fourth place on Steam (it's still in fourth, with close to 104,000 people at the time of this writing).

AMD's release notes don't make any specific performance claims, though if you're planning to buy Three Kingdoms and own a Radeon graphics card, it makes sense to download the 19.5.2 release. It also delivers a few bug fixes. Here's a list of the ones it squashed:

AMD Radeon VII may experience screen flicker when multiple displays are connected on desktop or while applications are running.

Radeon WattMan may list the incorrect max temperature for some graphics products.

GPU Utilization in Radeon Performance Metrics Overlay may sometimes show on unsupported products.

HDR Video may freeze or have corruption during playback when using Movies and TV Application with some Ryzen APUs.

There are still a handful of known issues that AMD is working to fix, including a couple of laptop bugs. Known issues include:

Radeon ReLive streaming and uploading of videos and other content to Facebook is currently unavailable.

Asus TUF Gaming FX505 may experience discrete GPU connection issues with devices disappearing from device manager when the system is idle.

World War Z may experience an application hang after extended periods of play.

Performance Metrics Overlay and Radeon WattMan gauges may experience inaccurate fluctuating readings on AMD Radeon VII.

Acer Swift 3 with AMD Ryzen Processor may experience system instability when upgrading to Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.5.2 using the Custom Clean Installation option.

Follow this link to download the latest driver release.