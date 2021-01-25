How to get the mysterious Isu bow in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Want to know how to get the AC Valhalla Isu bow? The Nodens' Arc mythical hunter bow is one of the latest discoveries in the world of Assassin's Creed Valhalla. And unlike the other powerful weapons, getting your hands on it is nowhere near as tricky as you might think.

Unlike the AC Valhalla Excalibur weapon, this method won't have you traipsing around 9th century England to locate artefacts, and you won't even need to go near an AC Valhalla legendary animal to nab this bow. If you want to add this Isu bow to your collection of weaponry, read on to find out how to get the AC Valhalla Noden's Arc bow.

AC Valhalla Isu bow: How to get it the quick way

Nodens' Arc is a mythical hunter bow and comes with three rune slots. The further away you are from your enemy, the harder this bow will hit, making it ideal for picking off targets from a distance.

If you're keen to get your hands on this bow, you'll be pleased to learn that it's pretty simple. First, head to Northumbria, specifically to the northernmost lake in Eurvicscire. From Jorvik, head north and check your map for a large lake, close to the border. It's southeast of Brunson Turret. You can see the exact location in the series of images below.

Once you've located the lake, swim out to the small rocky island and look around for a patch of iron ore. This ore cannot be mined, but hit it anyway—I unloaded two bars of stamina into it—and then make a manual save. Now, exit the game completely.

When you log back in, load your save or hit continue and you should load back into a small pile of sparkly rubble and the Nodens' Arc bow will be added to your inventory. I received the bow on my first try, though you may have to try hitting, saving, and reloading a few more times to get it to pop.

Whether gear score or the type of weapons you use has any bearing on how quickly you get it is unclear. But for reference, I used an upgraded Yngling Seax dagger paired with Varin's Axe, and have a gear score of 178.

AC Valhalla Nodens' Arc: How are you 'supposed' to get it?

So far, no one has figured out the 'proper way' to get this Isu bow. Narrative director, Darby McDevitt has confirmed on Twitter that there is a correct way to get the Nodens' Arc which "involves a few steps" that nobody has discovered yet.

Now that players know there is a new mystery to be solved within 9th century England, it's likely only a matter of time before the correct way to get the Isu bow is revealed. So until then, if you want to get your hands on this mythical hunter bow, you'll need to use the method above.

Be quick though—there's no way of knowing it this way will be patched out in a future update.