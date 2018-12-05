A bunch of Logitech gaming peripherals are on sale at Amazon today

Amazon is having a sale on several of Logitech's peripherals and accessories, many of which are geared for gaming. Depending on the item, you can save 50 percent or more over the list price.

Gaming headsets feature most prominently among the sale items, with discounts on on models such as the wired G633 Artemis Spectrum and wireless G933 Artemis Spectrum. However, there are also deals on keyboards, webcams, and mice.

One of the biggest discounts applies to a gaming bundle that combines a keyboard, mouse, and headset.

Logitech G Gear Up Gaming Bundle | $79.99 ($120 off)

If you're in need of a keyboard, mouse, and headset, this bundle offers all three for a discounted price—it's marked down 60 percent over the list price. The bundle includes a G203 mouse with an 8,000 dpi sensor, G213 Prodigy keyboard, and G230 stereo headset. Buy at Amazon



If you're only interested in a headset, there are a few different options, all of which are at or below $100.

Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum | Wired | $69.99 ($80 off)

The G633 is very similar to the G933, except that it's wired instead of wireless. Both feature 40mm Pro-G drivers and should sound the same. You can connect the G633 via either USB or 3.5mm. Buy at Amazon



Amazon is also selling several of Logitech's keyboards and other peripherals at a discount. Most of them are productivity planks, but not all.

There are a few other Logitech items on sale, including a couple of webcams. Follow this link to browse them all.

