5 Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals between $450 and $1000

Some of the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals (opens in new tab) have sneakily carried over from Black Friday, but I'm not complaining: I still marvel at gaming laptops with actual dedicated GPUs being available for as cheap as $500. We've collected an ample selection of laptops at the link above, ranging from those bargain bin models up to high-end Razer Blades on sale for more than $2000. But considering how many gaming laptops there are out there—and how hard it can be to find the exact one you want—I figured I'd highlight the five cheapest deals we've found for Cyber Monday.

These obviously aren't going to be the fanciest laptops you can get: they're cheap for a number of reasons. Build quality will be more plastic, less premium metal than higher-end systems. You'll probably be compromising a bit on weight, SSD storage space, RAM, and screen quality. And you'll definitely be looking at a weaker GPU than a snazzier laptop with an RTX 3070 or above.

All that said, it's amazing what you can get for less than $1000 these days. Any of these gaming laptops can easily play esports-oriented games like League of Legends and CS:GO at high framerates. Their CPUs are powerful enough for everyday work while still being far more power efficient than the laptop chips of a few years ago.

Most laptops are somewhat upgradeable these days, too: you can likely unscrew the back panel of whatever you buy and pop in another RAM stick or NVMe SSD to expand your storage. Those kinds of upgrades can make a budget laptop feel much snappier and give them a couple extra years of longevity. If you're shopping on a budget for yourself or picking up an affordable system for a student, any of these willl serve you well.

(opens in new tab) MSI GF63 Thin | Nvidia GTX 1650 | Intel 11400H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 60 Hz | 8GB RAM | 256GB NVMe SSD| $599 $449 at Walmart (save $150) (opens in new tab)

This is about as cheap as gaming laptops possibly get. You're not going to do any heavy duty gaming on a GTX 1650, but it's much better than integrated graphics; it'll drive a game like The Witcher 3 at 1080p no problem, with some tweaks. You've got a trusty 11th gen Intel CPU at the helm. While the RAM and SSD are undersized, they can both be upgraded if you fancy opening the laptop.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 | Nvidia RTX 3050 | AMD Ryzen 5 6600H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 8GB RAM | 215GB SSD | $1,000 $631.98 at Amazon (save $369) (opens in new tab)

This is actually the 2022 model of this laptop, with a pretty up to date AMD CPU tucked inside, and backing a 2nd generation Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card. It may not play your favorite games at super high speeds on ultra settings but it's cheap, cheerful and will get the job done on medium settings. Lenovo has skimped a little on the storage, but you get DDR5 RAM and a mouse and headset with it.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS | 14-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,399.99 $899.99 at Best Buy (save $500) (opens in new tab)

If you don't want a hulking gaming laptop, let me introduce the Zephyrus 14: a 14-incher that can game without busting your bank balance or your shoulder when lugging it around. No-nonsense specs in a delightful package. That $500 saving doesn't hurt either.

(opens in new tab) Asus ZenBook Pro 15 OLED| RTX 3050 Ti | AMD Ryzen 7 5800H | 15.6-inch | 4K | 60Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB PCIe | $1399.99 $799.99 at Newegg (save $600) (opens in new tab)

A snazzy ZenBook with a beautiful screen, competitive CPU, and respectable gaming chops for $800 is a pretty sweet deal. You won't be comfortable running the newest games around, if you need a productivity machine that can also run your favorite shooters, this is what I'd get.