1997 horror shooter Blood is coming back

Blood tells the tale of an undead gunslinger named Caleb, who's out for revenge against the dark god Tchernobog, who hosed him around one way or another in the late 19th century. It featured a blend of conventional and supernatural weapons and enemies, various multiplayer modes (although online play required services like TEN), and blood out the wazoo—it's not kidding with that title.

It was originally released in 1997 by Monolith, and it's coming back under the care and control of Nightdive Studios, the outfit that's previously given us updates of Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, System Shock, and Forsaken.

"Blood stood up extremely well over time and we are taking care to preserve all the qualities that made the game so special," producer Daniel Grayshon said. "It really only needs minor updates to provide a better user experience for contemporary audiences. By using some of the functions of Nightdive’s KEX engine, we’ll be able to provide compatibility with today’s video standards, with DirectX and Vulkan support."

The remastered Blood will also feature updated audio, support for contemporary networks, Steamworks, and GOG Galaxy. "While these upgrades are relatively minor, we are confident that they will provide fans with a better, current generation gameplay experience," Grayshon said.

There's no word on a release date at this point, but Nightdive said that more information will be revealed over the coming weeks. Until then, GOG and Steam still have the original Blood available if you want to look more closely at what it's all about, and you can enjoy some updated screens below.