14 Days of Fortnite error means a free glider for everyone who completed a challenge

Today was the last day of the 14 Days of Fortnite, the two-week holiday fun-fest that presented players with unique daily requests and special rewards for completing them. And in fine Fortnite fashion, it did not go entirely smoothly, as Epic apparently provided the wrong ending date for the challenge. The good news is that because of the error, everybody who completed at least one of the 14 challenges gets a glider.

We apologize for communicating the wrong end date for 14 Days of Fortnite on social channels.To make up for this, players that completed at least one 14 Days Event Challenge will be granted the Equalizer Glider. Eligible players will begin receiving theirs in the near future.January 2, 2019

Epic didn't say exactly what bit of communication caused the confusion, but it may have been a message posted a couple of weeks ago on Reddit (and recently revived, with a slight hint of dissatisfaction) that said, "Once all 14 days worth of challenges have been unlocked, there will still be a few days to complete them before they go away."

As Comicbook.com pointed out, the timer in the game was accurate, so people who were actually playing could see exactly how much time they had left to get the job done. If you happened to be leaving it to the absolute last minute, though, you may have missed out. And yes, it sounds like a bit of an edge case, but better safe than sorry.

The Equalizer Glider reward should be going out to eligible players soon.